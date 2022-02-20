How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) shoots over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Alonzo Gaffney (32) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (23-2, 13-1 Pac-12) hope to extend a seven-game win streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at McKale Center.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -12.5 152.5 points

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Oregon

The 84.8 points per game the Wildcats average are 17.4 more points than the Ducks give up (67.4).

The Ducks' 72.1 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 65.2 the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

The Ducks' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (37%).

Arizona Players to Watch

Christian Koloko puts up a team-best 7.4 rebounds per game. He is also posting 12.1 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 60.9% from the field.

Bennedict Mathurin paces his squad in both points (17.2) and assists (2.2) per contest, and also posts 5.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Azuolas Tubelis posts 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 55% from the field.

Dalen Terry is posting 7 points, 4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Kerr Kriisa leads his team in assists per game (4.8), and also averages 10 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Oregon Players to Watch