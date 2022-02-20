How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (23-2, 13-1 Pac-12) hope to extend a seven-game win streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at McKale Center.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McKale Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona
-12.5
152.5 points
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Oregon
- The 84.8 points per game the Wildcats average are 17.4 more points than the Ducks give up (67.4).
- The Ducks' 72.1 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 65.2 the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- The Ducks' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (37%).
Arizona Players to Watch
- Christian Koloko puts up a team-best 7.4 rebounds per game. He is also posting 12.1 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 60.9% from the field.
- Bennedict Mathurin paces his squad in both points (17.2) and assists (2.2) per contest, and also posts 5.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Azuolas Tubelis posts 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 55% from the field.
- Dalen Terry is posting 7 points, 4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
- Kerr Kriisa leads his team in assists per game (4.8), and also averages 10 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Oregon Players to Watch
- The Ducks get 11 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jacob Young.
- De'Vion Harmon gives the Ducks 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Quincy Guerrier is posting 8.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 29.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.
- N'Faly Dante is posting a team-best 5.6 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 8.1 points and 0.6 assists, making 66.9% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
February
19
2022
Oregon at Arizona
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
