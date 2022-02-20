Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) shoots over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Alonzo Gaffney (32) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) shoots over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Alonzo Gaffney (32) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (23-2, 13-1 Pac-12) hope to extend a seven-game win streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at McKale Center.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Oregon

Arizona vs Oregon Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arizona

-12.5

152.5 points

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Oregon

  • The 84.8 points per game the Wildcats average are 17.4 more points than the Ducks give up (67.4).
  • The Ducks' 72.1 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 65.2 the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • The Ducks' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (37%).

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Christian Koloko puts up a team-best 7.4 rebounds per game. He is also posting 12.1 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 60.9% from the field.
  • Bennedict Mathurin paces his squad in both points (17.2) and assists (2.2) per contest, and also posts 5.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Azuolas Tubelis posts 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 55% from the field.
  • Dalen Terry is posting 7 points, 4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Kerr Kriisa leads his team in assists per game (4.8), and also averages 10 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • The Ducks get 11 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jacob Young.
  • De'Vion Harmon gives the Ducks 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Quincy Guerrier is posting 8.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 29.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.
  • N'Faly Dante is posting a team-best 5.6 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 8.1 points and 0.6 assists, making 66.9% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Oregon at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17709644
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Flames

By Ben Macaluso
1 hour ago
Feb 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
USATSI_17710641
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at UCLA

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) drives to the basket past Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) in the second half of the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jalin Anderson (12) and guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 11, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) drives to the net against Colorado State Rams forward Dischon Thomas (11) and guard John Tonje (1) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy