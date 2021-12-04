Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to end a three-game road slide when they square off against the Oregon Ducks (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Matthew Knight Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona State
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Arizona State
- The 68.5 points per game the Ducks record are the same as the Sun Devils give up.
- The Sun Devils average the same points per game as the Ducks allow (63.9).
- This season, the Ducks have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents have knocked down.
- The Sun Devils are shooting 39.5% from the field, 5.3% lower than the 44.8% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.
Oregon Players to Watch
- The Ducks leader in points and rebounds is Eric Williams Jr., who scores 11.6 points and grabs 5.6 boards per game.
- Will Richardson leads Oregon in assists, averaging 2.5 per game while also scoring 11.4 points per contest.
- Richardson leads the Ducks in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Williams is Oregon's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Franck Kepnang leads them in blocks with one per contest.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne averages 11.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Sun Devils.
- Kimani Lawrence has a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.6 assists per game for Arizona State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marreon Jackson holds the top spot for assists with 4.8 per game, adding 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per outing.
- Horne is the most prolific from deep for the Sun Devils, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Arizona State's leader in steals is Luther Muhammad with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney with 1.5 per game.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Chaminade
W 73-49
Away
11/23/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 62-50
Away
11/24/2021
Houston
L 78-49
Home
11/29/2021
Montana
W 87-47
Home
12/1/2021
UC Riverside
W 71-65
Home
12/5/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
12/12/2021
Stanford
-
Away
12/15/2021
Portland
-
Home
12/18/2021
Baylor
-
Home
12/21/2021
Pepperdine
-
Home
12/30/2021
Colorado
-
Home
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
San Diego State
L 65-63
Away
11/24/2021
Baylor
L 75-63
Home
11/25/2021
Syracuse
L 92-84
Away
11/26/2021
Loyola Chicago
L 77-59
Away
12/1/2021
Washington State
L 51-29
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon
-
Away
12/9/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Home
12/14/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/19/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
12/21/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
12/30/2021
USC
-
Away