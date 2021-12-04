Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) celebrates with teammates after making a three point basket over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to end a three-game road slide when they square off against the Oregon Ducks (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Matthew Knight Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona State

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
    Key Stats for Oregon vs. Arizona State

    • The 68.5 points per game the Ducks record are the same as the Sun Devils give up.
    • The Sun Devils average the same points per game as the Ducks allow (63.9).
    • This season, the Ducks have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Sun Devils are shooting 39.5% from the field, 5.3% lower than the 44.8% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • The Ducks leader in points and rebounds is Eric Williams Jr., who scores 11.6 points and grabs 5.6 boards per game.
    • Will Richardson leads Oregon in assists, averaging 2.5 per game while also scoring 11.4 points per contest.
    • Richardson leads the Ducks in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Williams is Oregon's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Franck Kepnang leads them in blocks with one per contest.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • DJ Horne averages 11.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Sun Devils.
    • Kimani Lawrence has a stat line of 8.1 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.6 assists per game for Arizona State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Marreon Jackson holds the top spot for assists with 4.8 per game, adding 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per outing.
    • Horne is the most prolific from deep for the Sun Devils, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Arizona State's leader in steals is Luther Muhammad with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney with 1.5 per game.

    Oregon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Chaminade

    W 73-49

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 62-50

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Houston

    L 78-49

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Montana

    W 87-47

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UC Riverside

    W 71-65

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Portland

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Pepperdine

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    Arizona State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    San Diego State

    L 65-63

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Baylor

    L 75-63

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Syracuse

    L 92-84

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    L 77-59

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Washington State

    L 51-29

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

