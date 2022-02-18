Feb 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) dribbles the ball against Washington Huskies forward Nate Roberts (1) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (17-8, 10-4 Pac-12) will look to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-15, 4-9 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Desert Financial Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -5 136 points

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Oregon

The 72.7 points per game the Ducks average are only 2.7 more points than the Sun Devils give up (70.0).

The Sun Devils put up an average of 63.9 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Ducks allow.

This season, the Ducks have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents have hit.

The Sun Devils are shooting 39.2% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 42.3% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.

Oregon Players to Watch

Jacob Young puts up 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

De'Vion Harmon puts up 11.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Quincy Guerrier puts up 9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 30.2% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

N'Faly Dante leads his team in rebounds per game (5.6), and also puts up 8.2 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Arizona State Players to Watch