How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon Ducks (17-8, 10-4 Pac-12) will look to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-15, 4-9 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Desert Financial Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon
-5
136 points
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Oregon
- The 72.7 points per game the Ducks average are only 2.7 more points than the Sun Devils give up (70.0).
- The Sun Devils put up an average of 63.9 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Ducks allow.
- This season, the Ducks have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents have hit.
- The Sun Devils are shooting 39.2% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 42.3% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Jacob Young puts up 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- De'Vion Harmon puts up 11.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Quincy Guerrier puts up 9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 30.2% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- N'Faly Dante leads his team in rebounds per game (5.6), and also puts up 8.2 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Kimani Lawrence is putting up a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 10.5 points and 1.5 assists, making 51.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Marreon Jackson leads the Sun Devils in assists (3.9 per game), and averages 9.5 points and 3.7 rebounds. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- DJ Horne is the Sun Devils' top scorer (12.4 points per game) and assist man (1.6), and puts up 3 rebounds.
- The Sun Devils receive 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Jalen Graham.
- The Sun Devils get 10 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jay Heath.
