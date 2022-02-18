Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) dribbles the ball against Washington Huskies forward Nate Roberts (1) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) dribbles the ball against Washington Huskies forward Nate Roberts (1) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (17-8, 10-4 Pac-12) will look to continue a five-game road win streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-15, 4-9 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Desert Financial Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oregon

Oregon vs Arizona State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Oregon

-5

136 points

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Oregon

  • The 72.7 points per game the Ducks average are only 2.7 more points than the Sun Devils give up (70.0).
  • The Sun Devils put up an average of 63.9 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Ducks allow.
  • This season, the Ducks have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents have hit.
  • The Sun Devils are shooting 39.2% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 42.3% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Jacob Young puts up 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • De'Vion Harmon puts up 11.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Quincy Guerrier puts up 9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 30.2% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • N'Faly Dante leads his team in rebounds per game (5.6), and also puts up 8.2 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Kimani Lawrence is putting up a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 10.5 points and 1.5 assists, making 51.3% of his shots from the floor.
  • Marreon Jackson leads the Sun Devils in assists (3.9 per game), and averages 9.5 points and 3.7 rebounds. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • DJ Horne is the Sun Devils' top scorer (12.4 points per game) and assist man (1.6), and puts up 3 rebounds.
  • The Sun Devils receive 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Jalen Graham.
  • The Sun Devils get 10 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jay Heath.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Oregon at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Central Division forward Kyle Connor (81) of the Winnipeg Jets skates with the puck during the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) and forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17693810
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Cal

5 minutes ago
Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Motagua vs. Seattle Sounders FC

5 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball against High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

High Point vs. Longwood: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball against High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Longwood vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCF vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy