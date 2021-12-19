Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Baylor Bears (9-0) will visit the Oregon Ducks (6-5) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Baylor

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. Baylor

    • The 81.0 points per game the Bears average are 15.3 more points than the Ducks allow (65.7).
    • The Ducks score an average of 70.9 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 54.1 the Bears allow to opponents.
    • The Bears are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Ducks allow to opponents.
    • The Ducks' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Bears have given up to their opponents (37.3%).

    Baylor Players to Watch

    • The Bears scoring leader is LJ Cryer, who averages 14.6 per contest to go with 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
    • Baylor's leading rebounder is Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua averaging 8.2 boards per game and its best passer is James Akinjo and his 6.0 assists per game.
    • Cryer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • Akinjo and Matthew Mayer lead Baylor on the defensive end, with Akinjo leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Mayer in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • The Ducks' Will Richardson averages enough points (11.8 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Quincy Guerrier grabs 5.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.3 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.
    • Richardson is the most prolific from deep for the Ducks, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
    • Oregon's leader in steals is Eric Williams Jr. with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Franck Kepnang with 0.9 per game.

    Baylor Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Arizona State

    W 75-63

    Away

    11/25/2021

    VCU

    W 69-61

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Michigan State

    W 75-58

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UAPB

    W 99-54

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Villanova

    W 57-36

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Oklahoma

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    TCU

    -

    Away

    Oregon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Montana

    W 87-47

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UC Riverside

    W 71-65

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Arizona State

    L 69-67

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Stanford

    L 72-69

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Portland

    W 96-71

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Pepperdine

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Utah

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Baylor at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    loyola marymount
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Nevada

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nevada vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) looks to pass the puck while being defended by Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Columbus defeated Seattle in overtime 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 hour ago
    edmonton oilers
    NHL

    How to Watch Oilers at Kraken

    1 hour ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a third period goal against the Boston Bruins at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Edmonton Oilers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 hour ago
    ahl hockey
    AHL Hockey

    How to Watch San Jose Barracuda at San Diego Gulls

    1 hour ago
    Feb 15, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars center Efe Abogidi (0) is called for a charge on his drive against Washington Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Huskies won 65-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seattle at Washington

    1 hour ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard MaCio Teague (31) dribbles as Wisconsin Badgers guard Jonathan Davis (1) pursues during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Baylor at Oregon

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy