Dec 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Portland Pilots player Tyler Robertson (2) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Baylor Bears (9-0) will visit the Oregon Ducks (6-5) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Baylor

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Baylor

The 81.0 points per game the Bears average are 15.3 more points than the Ducks allow (65.7).

The Ducks score an average of 70.9 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 54.1 the Bears allow to opponents.

The Bears are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Ducks allow to opponents.

The Ducks' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Bears have given up to their opponents (37.3%).

Baylor Players to Watch

The Bears scoring leader is LJ Cryer, who averages 14.6 per contest to go with 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Baylor's leading rebounder is Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua averaging 8.2 boards per game and its best passer is James Akinjo and his 6.0 assists per game.

Cryer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Akinjo and Matthew Mayer lead Baylor on the defensive end, with Akinjo leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Mayer in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Oregon Players to Watch

The Ducks' Will Richardson averages enough points (11.8 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Quincy Guerrier grabs 5.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.3 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.

Richardson is the most prolific from deep for the Ducks, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Oregon's leader in steals is Eric Williams Jr. with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Franck Kepnang with 0.9 per game.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Arizona State W 75-63 Away 11/25/2021 VCU W 69-61 Away 11/26/2021 Michigan State W 75-58 Away 12/4/2021 UAPB W 99-54 Home 12/12/2021 Villanova W 57-36 Home 12/18/2021 Oregon - Away 12/20/2021 Alcorn State - Home 12/28/2021 Northwestern State - Home 1/1/2022 Iowa State - Away 1/4/2022 Oklahoma - Home 1/8/2022 TCU - Away

Oregon Schedule