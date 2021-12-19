Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Baylor Bears (9-0) will visit the Oregon Ducks (6-5) after winning three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Baylor
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Baylor
- The 81.0 points per game the Bears average are 15.3 more points than the Ducks allow (65.7).
- The Ducks score an average of 70.9 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 54.1 the Bears allow to opponents.
- The Bears are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Ducks allow to opponents.
- The Ducks' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Bears have given up to their opponents (37.3%).
Baylor Players to Watch
- The Bears scoring leader is LJ Cryer, who averages 14.6 per contest to go with 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Baylor's leading rebounder is Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua averaging 8.2 boards per game and its best passer is James Akinjo and his 6.0 assists per game.
- Cryer makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Akinjo and Matthew Mayer lead Baylor on the defensive end, with Akinjo leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Mayer in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Oregon Players to Watch
- The Ducks' Will Richardson averages enough points (11.8 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Quincy Guerrier grabs 5.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.3 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.
- Richardson is the most prolific from deep for the Ducks, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Oregon's leader in steals is Eric Williams Jr. with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Franck Kepnang with 0.9 per game.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Arizona State
W 75-63
Away
11/25/2021
VCU
W 69-61
Away
11/26/2021
Michigan State
W 75-58
Away
12/4/2021
UAPB
W 99-54
Home
12/12/2021
Villanova
W 57-36
Home
12/18/2021
Oregon
-
Away
12/20/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
12/28/2021
Northwestern State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Iowa State
-
Away
1/4/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
1/8/2022
TCU
-
Away
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Montana
W 87-47
Home
12/1/2021
UC Riverside
W 71-65
Home
12/5/2021
Arizona State
L 69-67
Home
12/12/2021
Stanford
L 72-69
Away
12/15/2021
Portland
W 96-71
Home
12/18/2021
Baylor
-
Home
12/21/2021
Pepperdine
-
Home
12/30/2021
Colorado
-
Home
1/1/2022
Utah
-
Home
1/8/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
1/13/2022
UCLA
-
Away
