Oregon vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (2-0) square off against the BYU Cougars (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. BYU
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Oregon vs. BYU
- Last year, the Ducks scored 6.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Cougars allowed (68.6).
- The Cougars' 78.1 points per game last year were 9.7 more points than the 68.4 the Ducks gave up to opponents.
- The Ducks shot 47.2% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Cougars allowed to opponents.
- The Cougars shot 48.3% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 44.1% the Ducks' opponents shot last season.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Eugene Omoruyi put up 17.1 points per game last season to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- LJ Figueroa pulled down 5.6 rebounds per game, while Will Richardson averaged 2.5 assists per contest.
- Chris Duarte knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Duarte averaged 1.8 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game last season.
BYU Players to Watch
- Alex Barcello scored 16.1 points and distributed 4.3 assists per game last season.
- Caleb Lohner averaged 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 7.0 PPG average.
- Barcello knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
- Barcello averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Matt Haarms compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Texas Southern
W 83-66
Home
11/12/2021
SMU
W 86-63
Home
11/16/2021
BYU
-
Home
11/22/2021
Chaminade
-
Away
11/29/2021
Montana
-
Home
12/1/2021
UC Riverside
-
Home
12/5/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
12/12/2021
Stanford
-
Away
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Cleveland State
W 69-59
Home
11/12/2021
San Diego State
W 66-60
Home
11/16/2021
Oregon
-
Away
11/20/2021
Central Methodist
-
Home
11/24/2021
Texas Southern
-
Home
11/27/2021
Utah
-
Away
12/1/2021
Utah Valley
-
Away
12/4/2021
Missouri State
-
Away
How To Watch
November
16
2021
BYU at Oregon
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV