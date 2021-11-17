Oregon vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (2-0) square off against the BYU Cougars (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. BYU

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. BYU

    • Last year, the Ducks scored 6.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Cougars allowed (68.6).
    • The Cougars' 78.1 points per game last year were 9.7 more points than the 68.4 the Ducks gave up to opponents.
    • The Ducks shot 47.2% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Cougars allowed to opponents.
    • The Cougars shot 48.3% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 44.1% the Ducks' opponents shot last season.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Eugene Omoruyi put up 17.1 points per game last season to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
    • LJ Figueroa pulled down 5.6 rebounds per game, while Will Richardson averaged 2.5 assists per contest.
    • Chris Duarte knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Duarte averaged 1.8 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game last season.

    BYU Players to Watch

    • Alex Barcello scored 16.1 points and distributed 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Caleb Lohner averaged 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 7.0 PPG average.
    • Barcello knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Barcello averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Matt Haarms compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Oregon Schedule

    Date Opponent Score Home/Away

    11/9/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 83-66

    Home

    11/12/2021

    SMU

    W 86-63

    Home

    11/16/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Chaminade

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Montana

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    BYU Schedule

    Date Opponent Score Home/Away

    11/9/2021

    Cleveland State

    W 69-59

    Home

    11/12/2021

    San Diego State

    W 66-60

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Central Methodist

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Texas Southern

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Utah Valley

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Missouri State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    BYU at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

