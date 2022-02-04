Two Pac-12 schools with similar overall records compete as the Ducks take on the Buffaloes for the second time in three games.

Oregon is two games out of being the best team in the Pac-12, a conference that is led by three nationally ranked schools (UCLA, Arizona, and USC). The Ducks are 13-7 overall this season and 6-3 inside of their conference.

They have had some massive upsets this season including wins against No. 3 ranked UCLA and No. 19 ranked USC. However, the Ducks have had some rough losses too, against teams like Colorado and Arizona State.

How to Watch Oregon Ducks at Colorado Buffaloes Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Oregon Ducks at Colorado Buffaloes game on fuboTV:

Colorado has a very similar overall record as Oregon at 13-8, but the Buffaloes are just 5-6 inside of conference play. They lost to teams like No. 7 ranked Arizona, No. 19 ranked USC, and No. 3 ranked UCLA.

However, this team has lost two straight coming into this game against unranked, conference opponents Washington and Washington State. Two games ago, they proved they can beat Oregon, so confidence will be booming in this game.

The star-watch in this game tonight will feature the Ducks' Will Richardson who leads his team in scoring and assists averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 assists per game. The Buffaloes are led by Jabari Walker who leads his team in scoring and rebounding with 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

