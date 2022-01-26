Oregon vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts after dunking the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (12-6, 5-2 Pac-12) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 4-4 Pac-12) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Colorado

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Colorado

The 73.4 points per game the Ducks put up are 7.3 more points than the Buffaloes allow (66.1).

The Buffaloes' 70.3 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 67.1 the Ducks allow to opponents.

The Ducks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

Oregon Players to Watch

Will Richardson leads the Ducks in points and assists per game, scoring 14.8 points and distributing 3.4 assists.

Oregon's best rebounder is Quincy Guerrier, who averages 5.1 boards per game in addition to his 8.3 PPG average.

Richardson leads the Ducks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jacob Young and Franck Kepnang lead Oregon on the defensive end, with Young leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Kepnang in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

The Buffaloes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jabari Walker with 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Keeshawn Barthelemy notches more assists than any other Colorado player with 2.5 per game. He also scores 10.7 points and grabs three rebounds per game.

Barthelemy makes 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buffaloes.

Walker (0.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Colorado while Nique Clifford (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Utah W 79-66 Home 1/10/2022 Oregon State W 78-76 Away 1/13/2022 UCLA W 84-81 Away 1/15/2022 USC W 79-69 Away 1/23/2022 Washington W 84-56 Home 1/25/2022 Colorado - Home 1/29/2022 Oregon State - Home 2/3/2022 Colorado - Away 2/5/2022 Utah - Away 2/10/2022 Stanford - Home 2/12/2022 Cal - Home

Colorado Schedule