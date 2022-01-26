Oregon vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts after dunking the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (12-6, 5-2 Pac-12) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 4-4 Pac-12) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Colorado

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Colorado

  • The 73.4 points per game the Ducks put up are 7.3 more points than the Buffaloes allow (66.1).
  • The Buffaloes' 70.3 points per game are only 3.2 more points than the 67.1 the Ducks allow to opponents.
  • The Ducks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 41% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Will Richardson leads the Ducks in points and assists per game, scoring 14.8 points and distributing 3.4 assists.
  • Oregon's best rebounder is Quincy Guerrier, who averages 5.1 boards per game in addition to his 8.3 PPG average.
  • Richardson leads the Ducks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jacob Young and Franck Kepnang lead Oregon on the defensive end, with Young leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Kepnang in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • The Buffaloes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jabari Walker with 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy notches more assists than any other Colorado player with 2.5 per game. He also scores 10.7 points and grabs three rebounds per game.
  • Barthelemy makes 1.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Buffaloes.
  • Walker (0.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Colorado while Nique Clifford (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Oregon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Utah

W 79-66

Home

1/10/2022

Oregon State

W 78-76

Away

1/13/2022

UCLA

W 84-81

Away

1/15/2022

USC

W 79-69

Away

1/23/2022

Washington

W 84-56

Home

1/25/2022

Colorado

-

Home

1/29/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

2/3/2022

Colorado

-

Away

2/5/2022

Utah

-

Away

2/10/2022

Stanford

-

Home

2/12/2022

Cal

-

Home

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Washington

W 78-64

Home

1/13/2022

Arizona

L 76-55

Away

1/15/2022

Arizona State

W 75-57

Away

1/20/2022

USC

L 61-58

Home

1/22/2022

UCLA

L 71-65

Home

1/25/2022

Oregon

-

Away

1/27/2022

Washington

-

Away

1/30/2022

Washington State

-

Away

2/3/2022

Oregon

-

Home

2/5/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

2/12/2022

Utah

-

Home

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Colorado at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
