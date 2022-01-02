How to Watch Oregon vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Oregon Ducks (7-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Colorado
- The Ducks record 70.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 65.2 the Buffaloes give up.
- The Buffaloes average just 4.8 more points per game (71.0) than the Ducks allow (66.2).
- This season, the Ducks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.
- The Buffaloes have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.
Oregon Players to Watch
- The Ducks leader in points and assists is Will Richardson, who scores 12.7 points per game along with 3.6 assists.
- Quincy Guerrier is Oregon's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 5.3 boards in each contest while scoring 8.4 points per game.
- The Ducks get the most three-point shooting production out of Richardson, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- The Oregon steals leader is De'Vion Harmon, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Franck Kepnang, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Colorado Players to Watch
- The Buffaloes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jabari Walker with 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy's assist statline paces Colorado; he dishes out 2.7 assists per game.
- Barthelemy is reliable from distance and leads the Buffaloes with 1.2 made threes per game.
- Colorado's leader in steals is Walker with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Eli Parquet with 0.8 per game.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Stanford
L 72-69
Away
12/15/2021
Portland
W 96-71
Home
12/18/2021
Baylor
L 78-70
Home
12/21/2021
Pepperdine
W 68-59
Home
1/1/2022
Utah
W 79-66
Home
1/3/2022
Colorado
-
Home
1/8/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
1/13/2022
UCLA
-
Away
1/15/2022
USC
-
Away
1/20/2022
Washington State
-
Home
1/23/2022
Washington
-
Home
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
UCLA
L 73-61
Away
12/4/2021
Tennessee
L 69-54
Home
12/8/2021
Eastern Washington
W 60-57
Home
12/10/2021
Milwaukee
W 65-54
Home
12/18/2021
CSU Bakersfield
W 60-46
Home
1/3/2022
Oregon
-
Away
1/6/2022
Washington State
-
Home
1/9/2022
Washington
-
Home
1/13/2022
Arizona
-
Away
1/15/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
1/20/2022
USC
-
Home