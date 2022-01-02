Skip to main content
    How to Watch Oregon vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado Buffaloes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Oregon Ducks (7-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Colorado

    • Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. Colorado

    • The Ducks record 70.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 65.2 the Buffaloes give up.
    • The Buffaloes average just 4.8 more points per game (71.0) than the Ducks allow (66.2).
    • This season, the Ducks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Buffaloes have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • The Ducks leader in points and assists is Will Richardson, who scores 12.7 points per game along with 3.6 assists.
    • Quincy Guerrier is Oregon's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 5.3 boards in each contest while scoring 8.4 points per game.
    • The Ducks get the most three-point shooting production out of Richardson, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
    • The Oregon steals leader is De'Vion Harmon, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Franck Kepnang, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • The Buffaloes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jabari Walker with 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
    • Keeshawn Barthelemy's assist statline paces Colorado; he dishes out 2.7 assists per game.
    • Barthelemy is reliable from distance and leads the Buffaloes with 1.2 made threes per game.
    • Colorado's leader in steals is Walker with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Eli Parquet with 0.8 per game.

    Oregon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Stanford

    L 72-69

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Portland

    W 96-71

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Baylor

    L 78-70

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Pepperdine

    W 68-59

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Utah

    W 79-66

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    USC

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    Washington

    -

    Home

    Colorado Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    UCLA

    L 73-61

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Tennessee

    L 69-54

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Eastern Washington

    W 60-57

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Milwaukee

    W 65-54

    Home

    12/18/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    W 60-46

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Washington

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    USC

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Colorado at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

