Jan 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Oregon Ducks (7-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Colorado

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Colorado

The Ducks record 70.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 65.2 the Buffaloes give up.

The Buffaloes average just 4.8 more points per game (71.0) than the Ducks allow (66.2).

This season, the Ducks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.

The Buffaloes have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

Oregon Players to Watch

The Ducks leader in points and assists is Will Richardson, who scores 12.7 points per game along with 3.6 assists.

Quincy Guerrier is Oregon's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 5.3 boards in each contest while scoring 8.4 points per game.

The Ducks get the most three-point shooting production out of Richardson, who makes 1.8 threes per game.

The Oregon steals leader is De'Vion Harmon, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Franck Kepnang, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Colorado Players to Watch

The Buffaloes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jabari Walker with 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Keeshawn Barthelemy's assist statline paces Colorado; he dishes out 2.7 assists per game.

Barthelemy is reliable from distance and leads the Buffaloes with 1.2 made threes per game.

Colorado's leader in steals is Walker with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Eli Parquet with 0.8 per game.

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Stanford L 72-69 Away 12/15/2021 Portland W 96-71 Home 12/18/2021 Baylor L 78-70 Home 12/21/2021 Pepperdine W 68-59 Home 1/1/2022 Utah W 79-66 Home 1/3/2022 Colorado - Home 1/8/2022 Oregon State - Away 1/13/2022 UCLA - Away 1/15/2022 USC - Away 1/20/2022 Washington State - Home 1/23/2022 Washington - Home

Colorado Schedule