How to Watch Oregon vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon Ducks (3-2) take on the No. 12 Houston Cougars (4-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The game begins at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Houston
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Houston
- The 72.4 points per game the Cougars average are 8.2 more points than the Ducks allow (64.2).
- The Ducks put up an average of 68.2 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 57.0 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- The Cougars are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Ducks allow to opponents.
- The Ducks' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).
Houston Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Cougars this season is Marcus Sasser, who averages 18.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
- J'wan Roberts is Houston's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.6 per game, while Jamal Shead is its best passer, distributing 3.6 assists in each contest.
- Sasser leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Sasser and Fabian White Jr. lead Houston on the defensive end, with Sasser leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and White in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Eric Williams Jr. is at the top of the Ducks scoring leaderboard with 13.0 points per game. He also collects 5.0 rebounds and dishes out 1.4 assists per game.
- Quincy Guerrier puts up a stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 5.8 points and 0.6 assists per game for Oregon to take the top rebound spot on the team. De'Vion Harmon has the top spot for assists with 3.0 per game, adding 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.
- Will Richardson is reliable from three-point range and leads the Ducks with 1.6 made threes per game.
- Oregon's leader in steals is Williams (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Franck Kepnang (1.2 per game).
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Hofstra
W 83-75
Home
11/12/2021
Rice
W 79-46
Home
11/16/2021
Virginia
W 67-47
Home
11/22/2021
Butler
W 70-52
Home
11/23/2021
Wisconsin
L 65-63
Home
11/24/2021
Oregon
-
Away
11/30/2021
Northwestern State
-
Home
12/3/2021
Bryant
-
Home
12/6/2021
Alcorn State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Alabama
-
Away
12/14/2021
Louisiana
-
Home
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Texas Southern
W 83-66
Home
11/12/2021
SMU
W 86-63
Home
11/16/2021
BYU
L 81-49
Home
11/22/2021
Chaminade
W 73-49
Away
11/23/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 62-50
Away
11/24/2021
Houston
-
Home
11/29/2021
Montana
-
Home
12/1/2021
UC Riverside
-
Home
12/5/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
12/12/2021
Stanford
-
Away
12/15/2021
Portland
-
Home
How To Watch
November
24
2021
Maui Invitational: Houston vs. Oregon
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:30
PM/EST
