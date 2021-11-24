Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon Ducks (3-2) take on the No. 12 Houston Cougars (4-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The game begins at 2:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Houston

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. Houston

    • The 72.4 points per game the Cougars average are 8.2 more points than the Ducks allow (64.2).
    • The Ducks put up an average of 68.2 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 57.0 the Cougars allow to opponents.
    • The Cougars are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Ducks allow to opponents.
    • The Ducks' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).

    Houston Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Cougars this season is Marcus Sasser, who averages 18.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
    • J'wan Roberts is Houston's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.6 per game, while Jamal Shead is its best passer, distributing 3.6 assists in each contest.
    • Sasser leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Sasser and Fabian White Jr. lead Houston on the defensive end, with Sasser leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and White in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Eric Williams Jr. is at the top of the Ducks scoring leaderboard with 13.0 points per game. He also collects 5.0 rebounds and dishes out 1.4 assists per game.
    • Quincy Guerrier puts up a stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 5.8 points and 0.6 assists per game for Oregon to take the top rebound spot on the team. De'Vion Harmon has the top spot for assists with 3.0 per game, adding 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.
    • Will Richardson is reliable from three-point range and leads the Ducks with 1.6 made threes per game.
    • Oregon's leader in steals is Williams (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Franck Kepnang (1.2 per game).

    Houston Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Hofstra

    W 83-75

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Rice

    W 79-46

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Virginia

    W 67-47

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Butler

    W 70-52

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 65-63

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Alcorn State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Louisiana

    -

    Home

    Oregon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 83-66

    Home

    11/12/2021

    SMU

    W 86-63

    Home

    11/16/2021

    BYU

    L 81-49

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Chaminade

    W 73-49

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 62-50

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Montana

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Portland

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Maui Invitational: Houston vs. Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

