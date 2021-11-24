Nov 16, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) dribbles the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (3-2) take on the No. 12 Houston Cougars (4-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The game begins at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Houston

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Houston

The 72.4 points per game the Cougars average are 8.2 more points than the Ducks allow (64.2).

The Ducks put up an average of 68.2 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 57.0 the Cougars allow to opponents.

The Cougars are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Ducks allow to opponents.

The Ducks' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).

Houston Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Cougars this season is Marcus Sasser, who averages 18.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

J'wan Roberts is Houston's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.6 per game, while Jamal Shead is its best passer, distributing 3.6 assists in each contest.

Sasser leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Sasser and Fabian White Jr. lead Houston on the defensive end, with Sasser leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and White in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Oregon Players to Watch

Eric Williams Jr. is at the top of the Ducks scoring leaderboard with 13.0 points per game. He also collects 5.0 rebounds and dishes out 1.4 assists per game.

Quincy Guerrier puts up a stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 5.8 points and 0.6 assists per game for Oregon to take the top rebound spot on the team. De'Vion Harmon has the top spot for assists with 3.0 per game, adding 8.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per matchup.

Will Richardson is reliable from three-point range and leads the Ducks with 1.6 made threes per game.

Oregon's leader in steals is Williams (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Franck Kepnang (1.2 per game).

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Hofstra W 83-75 Home 11/12/2021 Rice W 79-46 Home 11/16/2021 Virginia W 67-47 Home 11/22/2021 Butler W 70-52 Home 11/23/2021 Wisconsin L 65-63 Home 11/24/2021 Oregon - Away 11/30/2021 Northwestern State - Home 12/3/2021 Bryant - Home 12/6/2021 Alcorn State - Home 12/11/2021 Alabama - Away 12/14/2021 Louisiana - Home

Oregon Schedule