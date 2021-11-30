Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 28, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Montana Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan (13) shoots while Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) defends during the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

    The Montana Grizzlies (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Oregon Ducks (3-3) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Matthew Knight Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Montana

    • Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. Montana

    • The 65.0 points per game the Ducks score are just 4.7 more points than the Grizzlies allow (60.3).
    • The Grizzlies' 68.8 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 66.5 the Ducks allow.
    • This season, the Ducks have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Grizzlies have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Eric Williams Jr. leads the Ducks in scoring, tallying 13.0 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
    • Quincy Guerrier leads Oregon in rebounding, averaging 5.3 per game, while De'Vion Harmon leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.7 in each contest.
    • The Ducks get the most three-point shooting production out of Williams, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.
    • Williams and Franck Kepnang lead Oregon on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Kepnang in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Montana Players to Watch

    • The Grizzlies' leader in scoring and rebounding is Josh Bannan with 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
    • Cameron Parker's assist statline paces Montana; he records 4.8 assists per game.
    • Robby Beasley III is dependable from deep and leads the Grizzlies with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • Bannan (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Montana while Mack Anderson (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Oregon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    SMU

    W 86-63

    Home

    11/16/2021

    BYU

    L 81-49

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Chaminade

    W 73-49

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 62-50

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Houston

    L 78-49

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Montana

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Portland

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    Montana Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Mississippi State

    L 86-49

    Away

    11/15/2021

    North Dakota

    L 79-77

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Omaha

    W 68-47

    Home

    11/24/2021

    UCSD

    W 71-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Southern Miss

    W 74-62

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Northern Colorado

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Yellowstone Christian

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Montana at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
