How to Watch Oregon vs. Montana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Montana Grizzlies (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Oregon Ducks (3-3) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Matthew Knight Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Montana
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Montana
- The 65.0 points per game the Ducks score are just 4.7 more points than the Grizzlies allow (60.3).
- The Grizzlies' 68.8 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 66.5 the Ducks allow.
- This season, the Ducks have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Eric Williams Jr. leads the Ducks in scoring, tallying 13.0 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Quincy Guerrier leads Oregon in rebounding, averaging 5.3 per game, while De'Vion Harmon leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.7 in each contest.
- The Ducks get the most three-point shooting production out of Williams, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.
- Williams and Franck Kepnang lead Oregon on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Kepnang in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Montana Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies' leader in scoring and rebounding is Josh Bannan with 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
- Cameron Parker's assist statline paces Montana; he records 4.8 assists per game.
- Robby Beasley III is dependable from deep and leads the Grizzlies with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Bannan (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Montana while Mack Anderson (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
SMU
W 86-63
Home
11/16/2021
BYU
L 81-49
Home
11/22/2021
Chaminade
W 73-49
Away
11/23/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 62-50
Away
11/24/2021
Houston
L 78-49
Home
11/29/2021
Montana
-
Home
12/1/2021
UC Riverside
-
Home
12/5/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
12/12/2021
Stanford
-
Away
12/15/2021
Portland
-
Home
12/18/2021
Baylor
-
Home
Montana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Mississippi State
L 86-49
Away
11/15/2021
North Dakota
L 79-77
Away
11/20/2021
Omaha
W 68-47
Home
11/24/2021
UCSD
W 71-61
Home
11/26/2021
Southern Miss
W 74-62
Home
11/29/2021
Oregon
-
Away
12/2/2021
Sacramento State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Northern Colorado
-
Away
12/8/2021
Air Force
-
Home
12/10/2021
Yellowstone Christian
-
Home
12/19/2021
Santa Clara
-
Away