The Montana Grizzlies (4-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Oregon Ducks (3-3) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Matthew Knight Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Montana

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Montana

The 65.0 points per game the Ducks score are just 4.7 more points than the Grizzlies allow (60.3).

The Grizzlies' 68.8 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 66.5 the Ducks allow.

This season, the Ducks have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.

The Grizzlies have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

Oregon Players to Watch

Eric Williams Jr. leads the Ducks in scoring, tallying 13.0 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Quincy Guerrier leads Oregon in rebounding, averaging 5.3 per game, while De'Vion Harmon leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.7 in each contest.

The Ducks get the most three-point shooting production out of Williams, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.

Williams and Franck Kepnang lead Oregon on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Kepnang in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Montana Players to Watch

The Grizzlies' leader in scoring and rebounding is Josh Bannan with 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Cameron Parker's assist statline paces Montana; he records 4.8 assists per game.

Robby Beasley III is dependable from deep and leads the Grizzlies with 2.0 made threes per game.

Bannan (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Montana while Mack Anderson (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/12/2021 SMU W 86-63 Home 11/16/2021 BYU L 81-49 Home 11/22/2021 Chaminade W 73-49 Away 11/23/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) L 62-50 Away 11/24/2021 Houston L 78-49 Home 11/29/2021 Montana - Home 12/1/2021 UC Riverside - Home 12/5/2021 Arizona State - Home 12/12/2021 Stanford - Away 12/15/2021 Portland - Home 12/18/2021 Baylor - Home

Montana Schedule