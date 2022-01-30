Oregon vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (3-14, 1-6 Pac-12) aim to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (12-7, 5-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Oregon State
- The Ducks put up 73.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 74.3 the Beavers give up.
- The Beavers put up just 1.4 more points per game (69.3) than the Ducks allow (67.9).
- The Ducks make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Beavers have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- The Beavers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
Oregon Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Ducks is Will Richardson, who scores 14.9 points and distributes 3.4 assists per game.
- Quincy Guerrier is Oregon's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.1 boards in each contest while scoring 9.0 points per game.
- Richardson leads the Ducks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Oregon steals leader is Jacob Young, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Franck Kepnang, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Jarod Lucas is at the top of the Beavers scoring leaderboard with 13.9 points per game. He also grabs 2.4 rebounds and averages 0.9 assists per game.
- Oregon State's leader in rebounds is Abdul Alatishe with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Dashawn Davis with 5.3 per game.
- Lucas is the top shooter from distance for the Beavers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Davis (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon State while Ahmad Rand (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/10/2022
Oregon State
W 78-76
Away
1/13/2022
UCLA
W 84-81
Away
1/15/2022
USC
W 79-69
Away
1/23/2022
Washington
W 84-56
Home
1/25/2022
Colorado
L 82-78
Home
1/29/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
2/3/2022
Colorado
-
Away
2/5/2022
Utah
-
Away
2/10/2022
Stanford
-
Home
2/12/2022
Cal
-
Home
2/17/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/30/2021
Utah
W 88-76
Home
1/10/2022
Oregon
L 78-76
Home
1/13/2022
USC
L 81-71
Away
1/15/2022
UCLA
L 81-65
Away
1/20/2022
Washington
L 82-72
Home
1/29/2022
Oregon
-
Away
2/3/2022
Utah
-
Away
2/5/2022
Colorado
-
Away
2/9/2022
Cal
-
Home
2/12/2022
Stanford
-
Home
2/17/2022
Arizona
-
Away
How To Watch
January
29
2022
Oregon State at Oregon
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
