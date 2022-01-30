Oregon vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (3-14, 1-6 Pac-12) aim to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (12-7, 5-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Oregon State

  • The Ducks put up 73.7 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 74.3 the Beavers give up.
  • The Beavers put up just 1.4 more points per game (69.3) than the Ducks allow (67.9).
  • The Ducks make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Beavers have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • The Beavers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Oregon Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Ducks is Will Richardson, who scores 14.9 points and distributes 3.4 assists per game.
  • Quincy Guerrier is Oregon's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 5.1 boards in each contest while scoring 9.0 points per game.
  • Richardson leads the Ducks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Oregon steals leader is Jacob Young, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Franck Kepnang, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Jarod Lucas is at the top of the Beavers scoring leaderboard with 13.9 points per game. He also grabs 2.4 rebounds and averages 0.9 assists per game.
  • Oregon State's leader in rebounds is Abdul Alatishe with 6.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Dashawn Davis with 5.3 per game.
  • Lucas is the top shooter from distance for the Beavers, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Davis (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon State while Ahmad Rand (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Oregon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/10/2022

Oregon State

W 78-76

Away

1/13/2022

UCLA

W 84-81

Away

1/15/2022

USC

W 79-69

Away

1/23/2022

Washington

W 84-56

Home

1/25/2022

Colorado

L 82-78

Home

1/29/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

2/3/2022

Colorado

-

Away

2/5/2022

Utah

-

Away

2/10/2022

Stanford

-

Home

2/12/2022

Cal

-

Home

2/17/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

Oregon State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/30/2021

Utah

W 88-76

Home

1/10/2022

Oregon

L 78-76

Home

1/13/2022

USC

L 81-71

Away

1/15/2022

UCLA

L 81-65

Away

1/20/2022

Washington

L 82-72

Home

1/29/2022

Oregon

-

Away

2/3/2022

Utah

-

Away

2/5/2022

Colorado

-

Away

2/9/2022

Cal

-

Home

2/12/2022

Stanford

-

Home

2/17/2022

Arizona

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Oregon State at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

