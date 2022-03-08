Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) is fouled while shooting by UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15, behind) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 seed Oregon Ducks (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12) are squaring off against the No. 12 seed Oregon State Beavers (3-27, 1-19 Pac-12) in the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the matchup at 5:30 PM.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Oregon State

  • The Ducks average 5.8 fewer points per game (72.1) than the Beavers give up (77.9).
  • The Beavers average just 0.9 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Ducks allow their opponents to score (69.1).
  • The Ducks make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Beavers have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
  • The Beavers are shooting 44.3% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 43.3% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Will Richardson leads the Ducks in points and assists per game, scoring 14.1 points and distributing 3.6 assists.
  • Oregon's best rebounder is N'Faly Dante, who averages 5.9 boards per game in addition to his 7.9 PPG average.
  • The Ducks get the most three-point shooting production out of Richardson, who knocks down 1.9 threes per game.
  • Richardson is Oregon's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Franck Kepnang leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Jarod Lucas is the top scorer for the Beavers with 13.2 points per game. He also tacks on 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Abdul Alatishe puts up a stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 9.3 points and 1.4 assists per game for Oregon State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Dashawn Davis has the top spot for assists with 5.5 per game, adding 11.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per matchup.
  • Lucas is consistent from deep and leads the Beavers with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Davis (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon State while Ahmad Rand (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Oregon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Arizona

L 84-81

Away

2/24/2022

UCLA

W 68-63

Home

2/26/2022

USC

L 70-69

Home

3/3/2022

Washington

L 78-67

Away

3/5/2022

Washington State

L 94-74

Away

3/9/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

Oregon State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

USC

L 94-91

Home

2/26/2022

UCLA

L 94-55

Home

2/28/2022

Washington State

L 103-97

Home

3/3/2022

Washington State

L 71-67

Away

3/5/2022

Washington

L 78-67

Away

3/9/2022

Oregon

-

Away

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon State vs. Oregon

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
