The Pepperdine Waves (5-8) will visit the Oregon Ducks (6-6) after losing six road games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Pepperdine

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Pepperdine

The 70.8 points per game the Ducks average are the same as the Waves give up.

The Waves score an average of 68.4 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 66.8 the Ducks allow to opponents.

The Ducks are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Waves allow to opponents.

The Waves are shooting 42.0% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 44.9% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.

Oregon Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Ducks is Will Richardson, who scores 12.2 points and dishes out 3.3 assists per game.

Quincy Guerrier leads Oregon in rebounding, pulling down 5.0 boards per game while also scoring 8.3 points a contest.

Richardson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ducks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

The Oregon steals leader is Eric Williams Jr., who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Franck Kepnang, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Jan Zidek is the top scorer for the Waves with 12.5 points per game. He also tacks on 3.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game to his statistics.

Keith Fisher III has a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 8.5 points and 1.3 assists per game for Pepperdine to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Mitchell Jr. holds the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 8.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Houston Mallette is consistent from distance and leads the Waves with 2.4 made threes per game.

Pepperdine's leader in steals is Jade' Smith with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Victor Ohia Obioha with 0.9 per game.

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 UC Riverside W 71-65 Home 12/5/2021 Arizona State L 69-67 Home 12/12/2021 Stanford L 72-69 Away 12/15/2021 Portland W 96-71 Home 12/18/2021 Baylor L 78-70 Home 12/21/2021 Pepperdine - Home 12/30/2021 Colorado - Home 1/1/2022 Utah - Home 1/8/2022 Oregon State - Away 1/13/2022 UCLA - Away 1/15/2022 USC - Away

Pepperdine Schedule