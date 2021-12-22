Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Baylor Bears player Kendall Brown (2) dribbles the ball while defended by Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pepperdine Waves (5-8) will visit the Oregon Ducks (6-6) after losing six road games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Pepperdine

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. Pepperdine

    • The 70.8 points per game the Ducks average are the same as the Waves give up.
    • The Waves score an average of 68.4 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 66.8 the Ducks allow to opponents.
    • The Ducks are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Waves allow to opponents.
    • The Waves are shooting 42.0% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 44.9% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Ducks is Will Richardson, who scores 12.2 points and dishes out 3.3 assists per game.
    • Quincy Guerrier leads Oregon in rebounding, pulling down 5.0 boards per game while also scoring 8.3 points a contest.
    • Richardson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ducks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
    • The Oregon steals leader is Eric Williams Jr., who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Franck Kepnang, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Pepperdine Players to Watch

    • Jan Zidek is the top scorer for the Waves with 12.5 points per game. He also tacks on 3.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Keith Fisher III has a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 8.5 points and 1.3 assists per game for Pepperdine to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Mitchell Jr. holds the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 8.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
    • Houston Mallette is consistent from distance and leads the Waves with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Pepperdine's leader in steals is Jade' Smith with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Victor Ohia Obioha with 0.9 per game.

    Oregon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    UC Riverside

    W 71-65

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Arizona State

    L 69-67

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Stanford

    L 72-69

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Portland

    W 96-71

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Baylor

    L 78-70

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Pepperdine

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Utah

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    USC

    -

    Away

    Pepperdine Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Nevada

    L 79-66

    Away

    12/3/2021

    UCSB

    L 86-74

    Away

    12/6/2021

    San Jose State

    W 82-69

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Alabama State

    W 79-62

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Southeast Missouri State

    W 83-77

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Westmont

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    San Diego

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Pepperdine at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

