Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (5-8) will visit the Oregon Ducks (6-6) after losing six road games in a row. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Pepperdine
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Pepperdine
- The 70.8 points per game the Ducks average are the same as the Waves give up.
- The Waves score an average of 68.4 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 66.8 the Ducks allow to opponents.
- The Ducks are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Waves allow to opponents.
- The Waves are shooting 42.0% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 44.9% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.
Oregon Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Ducks is Will Richardson, who scores 12.2 points and dishes out 3.3 assists per game.
- Quincy Guerrier leads Oregon in rebounding, pulling down 5.0 boards per game while also scoring 8.3 points a contest.
- Richardson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ducks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- The Oregon steals leader is Eric Williams Jr., who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Franck Kepnang, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Jan Zidek is the top scorer for the Waves with 12.5 points per game. He also tacks on 3.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game to his statistics.
- Keith Fisher III has a stat line of 5.8 rebounds, 8.5 points and 1.3 assists per game for Pepperdine to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Mitchell Jr. holds the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 8.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
- Houston Mallette is consistent from distance and leads the Waves with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Pepperdine's leader in steals is Jade' Smith with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Victor Ohia Obioha with 0.9 per game.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
UC Riverside
W 71-65
Home
12/5/2021
Arizona State
L 69-67
Home
12/12/2021
Stanford
L 72-69
Away
12/15/2021
Portland
W 96-71
Home
12/18/2021
Baylor
L 78-70
Home
12/21/2021
Pepperdine
-
Home
12/30/2021
Colorado
-
Home
1/1/2022
Utah
-
Home
1/8/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
1/13/2022
UCLA
-
Away
1/15/2022
USC
-
Away
Pepperdine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Nevada
L 79-66
Away
12/3/2021
UCSB
L 86-74
Away
12/6/2021
San Jose State
W 82-69
Home
12/11/2021
Alabama State
W 79-62
Home
12/18/2021
Southeast Missouri State
W 83-77
Home
12/21/2021
Oregon
-
Away
12/23/2021
Westmont
-
Home
1/1/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
1/6/2022
San Diego
-
Home
1/8/2022
Gonzaga
-
Away
1/13/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
How To Watch
December
21
2021
Pepperdine at Oregon
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)