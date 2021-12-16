Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) drives to the basket past Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 5, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard DJ Horne (0) drives to the basket past Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon Ducks (5-5) play the Portland Pilots (8-3) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Portland

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. Portland

    • The Ducks score 68.4 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 70.5 the Pilots allow.
    • The Pilots' 77.3 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 65.2 the Ducks give up.
    • The Ducks make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
    • The Pilots are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 44.9% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • The Ducks leader in points and assists is Will Richardson, who puts up 11.4 points per game along with 2.8 assists.
    • Quincy Guerrier is Oregon's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 5.1 boards in each contest while scoring 7.4 points per game.
    • Richardson leads the Ducks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Eric Williams Jr. and Franck Kepnang lead Oregon on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Kepnang in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Portland Players to Watch

    • Tyler Robertson has the top spot on the Pilots leaderboards for scoring (16.7 per game), rebounds (6.8 per game), and assists (4.7 per game).
    • Moses Wood is reliable from three-point range and leads the Pilots with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Michael Meadows (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Portland while Wood (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Oregon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Houston

    L 78-49

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Montana

    W 87-47

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UC Riverside

    W 71-65

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Arizona State

    L 69-67

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Stanford

    L 72-69

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Portland

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Pepperdine

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Utah

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    Portland Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Montana State

    L 69-66

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Southeast Missouri State

    W 74-68

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Incarnate Word

    W 77-68

    Away

    12/3/2021

    VMI

    L 90-82

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 78-77

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Montana State

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    BYU

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Portland at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    new york rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Coyotes

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17354508
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) fouls Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reach for the tip off in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    florida state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Lipscomb at Florida State

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy