How to Watch Oregon vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon Ducks (5-5) play the Portland Pilots (8-3) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Portland
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Portland
- The Ducks score 68.4 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 70.5 the Pilots allow.
- The Pilots' 77.3 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 65.2 the Ducks give up.
- The Ducks make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- The Pilots are shooting 45.5% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 44.9% the Ducks' opponents have shot this season.
Oregon Players to Watch
- The Ducks leader in points and assists is Will Richardson, who puts up 11.4 points per game along with 2.8 assists.
- Quincy Guerrier is Oregon's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 5.1 boards in each contest while scoring 7.4 points per game.
- Richardson leads the Ducks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Eric Williams Jr. and Franck Kepnang lead Oregon on the defensive end, with Williams leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Kepnang in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Robertson has the top spot on the Pilots leaderboards for scoring (16.7 per game), rebounds (6.8 per game), and assists (4.7 per game).
- Moses Wood is reliable from three-point range and leads the Pilots with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Michael Meadows (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Portland while Wood (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Houston
L 78-49
Home
11/29/2021
Montana
W 87-47
Home
12/1/2021
UC Riverside
W 71-65
Home
12/5/2021
Arizona State
L 69-67
Home
12/12/2021
Stanford
L 72-69
Away
12/15/2021
Portland
-
Home
12/18/2021
Baylor
-
Home
12/21/2021
Pepperdine
-
Home
12/30/2021
Colorado
-
Home
1/1/2022
Utah
-
Home
1/8/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Montana State
L 69-66
Away
11/27/2021
Southeast Missouri State
W 74-68
Home
11/28/2021
Incarnate Word
W 77-68
Away
12/3/2021
VMI
L 90-82
Home
12/13/2021
Cal Poly
W 78-77
Home
12/15/2021
Oregon
-
Away
12/17/2021
San Jose State
-
Home
12/19/2021
Montana State
-
Away
12/22/2021
UC Davis
-
Away
1/1/2022
BYU
-
Home
1/6/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
How To Watch
December
15
2021
Portland at Oregon
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)