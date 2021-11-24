Oregon vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Nov 16, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) drives for the basket between BYU Cougar guard Alex Barcello (13, left) and forward Gideon George (5, right) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Mary's Gaels (5-0) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -2.5 130.5 points

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon

Last year, the Ducks recorded 12.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Gaels allowed (62.6).

The Gaels' 64.3 points per game last year were only 4.1 fewer points than the 68.4 the Ducks gave up to opponents.

The Ducks made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.3 percentage points higher than the Gaels allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

The Gaels shot at a 42.3% rate from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Ducks averaged.

Oregon Players to Watch

Eugene Omoruyi averaged a team-best 17.1 points per contest last year. He also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Chris Duarte averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last year. Defensively, he posted 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

LJ Figueroa led the Ducks at 5.6 rebounds per contest last season, while also putting up 1.3 assists and 11.4 points.

Eric Williams Jr. posted 8.9 points, 1.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game last year.

Will Richardson was tops on the Ducks at 2.5 assists per contest last season, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 7.2 points.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch