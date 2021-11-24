Oregon vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) drives for the basket between BYU Cougar guard Alex Barcello (13, left) and forward Gideon George (5, right) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Saint Mary's Gaels (5-0) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

    How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon

    Oregon vs Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oregon

    -2.5

    130.5 points

    Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon

    • Last year, the Ducks recorded 12.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Gaels allowed (62.6).
    • The Gaels' 64.3 points per game last year were only 4.1 fewer points than the 68.4 the Ducks gave up to opponents.
    • The Ducks made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.3 percentage points higher than the Gaels allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
    • The Gaels shot at a 42.3% rate from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Ducks averaged.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Eugene Omoruyi averaged a team-best 17.1 points per contest last year. He also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Chris Duarte averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last year. Defensively, he posted 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
    • LJ Figueroa led the Ducks at 5.6 rebounds per contest last season, while also putting up 1.3 assists and 11.4 points.
    • Eric Williams Jr. posted 8.9 points, 1.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game last year.
    • Will Richardson was tops on the Ducks at 2.5 assists per contest last season, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 7.2 points.

    Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

    • Dan Fotu is the Gaels' top scorer (15.0 points per game), and he posts 0.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds.
    • Tommy Kuhse is the Gaels' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he contributes 11.0 points and 2.8 rebounds.
    • Logan Johnson is posting 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 37.3% of his shots from the field.
    • Matthias Tass gets the Gaels 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Kyle Bowen tops the Gaels in rebounding (7.6 per game), and produces 5.2 points and 1.8 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Maui Invitational: Oregon vs. Saint Mary's

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

