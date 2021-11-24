Oregon vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Mary's Gaels (5-0) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.
How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon
-2.5
130.5 points
Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon
- Last year, the Ducks recorded 12.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Gaels allowed (62.6).
- The Gaels' 64.3 points per game last year were only 4.1 fewer points than the 68.4 the Ducks gave up to opponents.
- The Ducks made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.3 percentage points higher than the Gaels allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- The Gaels shot at a 42.3% rate from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Ducks averaged.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Eugene Omoruyi averaged a team-best 17.1 points per contest last year. He also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Chris Duarte averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last year. Defensively, he posted 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- LJ Figueroa led the Ducks at 5.6 rebounds per contest last season, while also putting up 1.3 assists and 11.4 points.
- Eric Williams Jr. posted 8.9 points, 1.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game last year.
- Will Richardson was tops on the Ducks at 2.5 assists per contest last season, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 7.2 points.
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Dan Fotu is the Gaels' top scorer (15.0 points per game), and he posts 0.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds.
- Tommy Kuhse is the Gaels' top assist man (3.4 per game), and he contributes 11.0 points and 2.8 rebounds.
- Logan Johnson is posting 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 37.3% of his shots from the field.
- Matthias Tass gets the Gaels 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Kyle Bowen tops the Gaels in rebounding (7.6 per game), and produces 5.2 points and 1.8 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
How To Watch
November
23
2021
Maui Invitational: Oregon vs. Saint Mary's
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)