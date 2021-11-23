Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon vs. Saint Mary's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon and Saint Mary's meet up in the second semifinal of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday night.
    The Oregon men's basketball team beat Chaminade on Monday to bounce back from its first loss of the year. The Ducks easily took care of the Silverswords to improve their record to 3–1. 

    How to Watch Oregon vs Saint Mary's Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Oregon vs Saint Mary's game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It was an easy win for the Ducks, who were coming off a bad loss to No. 18 BYU in their last game. On Tuesday, they will look to make it two in a row when they battle Saint Mary's in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.

    Saint Mary's knocked off Notre Dame by three in the first round to make the semifinals. It was the fifth straight win for the Gaels to start the year and has them just one game away from playing for the Maui Invitational title.

    The Gaels kept the Irish scoreless over the last minute to turn a two-point deficit into a three-point win.

    On Tuesday, they get their biggest test of the year when they take on an Oregon team that has a lot to prove after their loss to BYU.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Oregon vs Saint Mary's in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
