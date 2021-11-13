Oregon vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (0-0) take on the SMU Mustangs (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. SMU
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oregon vs. SMU
- Last year, the Ducks recorded 74.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 68.1 the Mustangs gave up.
- The Mustangs' 74.6 points per game last year were 6.2 more points than the 68.4 the Ducks allowed.
- The Ducks made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.7 percentage points higher than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- The Mustangs shot at a 45.6% clip from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Ducks averaged.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Eugene Omoruyi put up 17.1 points per game last season to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- LJ Figueroa averaged 5.6 boards per game and Will Richardson dished out 2.5 assists per game.
- Chris Duarte hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Duarte was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.
SMU Players to Watch
- Kendric Davis put up 19.0 points per game last season along with 7.6 assists.
- Feron Hunt averaged 7.9 boards per game in addition to his 11.1 PPG average.
- Emmanuel Bandoumel hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Davis averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Yor Anei compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Texas Southern
W 83-66
Home
11/12/2021
SMU
-
Home
11/16/2021
BYU
-
Home
11/22/2021
Chaminade
-
Away
11/29/2021
Montana
-
Home
12/1/2021
UC Riverside
-
Home
12/5/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
McNeese
W 86-62
Home
11/12/2021
Oregon
-
Away
11/15/2021
Northwestern State
-
Home
11/18/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
11/21/2021
Missouri
-
Away
11/24/2021
Sam Houston
-
Home
11/28/2021
UL Monroe
-
Home
How To Watch
November
12
2021
SMU at Oregon
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)