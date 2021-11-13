Oregon vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (0-0) take on the SMU Mustangs (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. SMU

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. SMU

    • Last year, the Ducks recorded 74.9 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 68.1 the Mustangs gave up.
    • The Mustangs' 74.6 points per game last year were 6.2 more points than the 68.4 the Ducks allowed.
    • The Ducks made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.7 percentage points higher than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
    • The Mustangs shot at a 45.6% clip from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Ducks averaged.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Eugene Omoruyi put up 17.1 points per game last season to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
    • LJ Figueroa averaged 5.6 boards per game and Will Richardson dished out 2.5 assists per game.
    • Chris Duarte hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Duarte was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.

    SMU Players to Watch

    • Kendric Davis put up 19.0 points per game last season along with 7.6 assists.
    • Feron Hunt averaged 7.9 boards per game in addition to his 11.1 PPG average.
    • Emmanuel Bandoumel hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Davis averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Yor Anei compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Oregon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Texas Southern

    W 83-66

    Home

    11/12/2021

    SMU

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Chaminade

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Montana

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    SMU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    McNeese

    W 86-62

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Sam Houston

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    UL Monroe

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    SMU at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17126653
    College Basketball

    How to Watch SMU at Oregon

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) drives while being defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Tahj Small (4) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Santa Clara vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) drives while being defended by Tarleton State Texans guard Tahj Small (4) during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SMU vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17123794
    High School Football

    How to Watch CIF Southern Section Tournament

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) shoots the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) moves to the basket agianst Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) shoots for three over Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy