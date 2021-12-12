Oregon and Stanford both go for their first Pac-12 win on Sunday night.

The Oregon men's basketball team heads to Stanford after having a week off after its 69–67 loss to Arizona State in overtime. It was the Ducks' Pac-12 opener and was a disappointing loss that dropped them to 5–4 overall.

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

The loss to the Sun Devils snapped a two-game winning streak for the Ducks and was another tough defeat. On Sunday, they will get back on the court looking to get that first Pac-12 win against a Stanford team that has not played in two weeks.

The Cardinal had a rare long break in the middle of the schedule, as they have not played since they lost to Colorado on Nov. 28.

Stanford had struggled before the break, losing two of three, so the Cardinal will aim to get back on track Sunday.

This is an interesting game between two schools that both have had long breaks and are desperate to get a win. Neither team wants to start conference play off with two straight losses, which should make for a very competitive game.

