Oregon vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (4-3, 0-0 Pac-12) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon

    Stanford vs Oregon Betting Information

    Favorite Spread Total

    Stanford

    -1.5

    132.5 points

    Key Stats for Stanford vs. Oregon

    • The 69.6 points per game the Cardinal score are 5.2 more points than the Ducks allow (64.4).
    • The Ducks score an average of 68.3 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 70.1 the Cardinal allow.
    • The Cardinal make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (45%).
    • The Ducks have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Ingram Harrison paces the Cardinal with 12 points per game and 6.7 rebounds, while also posting 3.4 assists.
    • Spencer Jones posts 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 28% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jaiden Delaire averages 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field.
    • Maxime Raynaud is posting 7.3 points, 1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Michael O'Connell paces his squad in assists per game (3.6), and also averages 6.1 points and 1.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Eric Williams Jr. paces the Ducks in rebounding (5 per game), and puts up 10.3 points and 1.8 assists. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Jacob Young is posting 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Ducks get 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from De'Vion Harmon.
    • Quincy Guerrier gives the Ducks 6.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Oregon at Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
