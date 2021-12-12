Oregon vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (4-3, 0-0 Pac-12) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Oregon Ducks (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -1.5 132.5 points

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Oregon

The 69.6 points per game the Cardinal score are 5.2 more points than the Ducks allow (64.4).

The Ducks score an average of 68.3 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 70.1 the Cardinal allow.

The Cardinal make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (45%).

The Ducks have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Cardinal have averaged.

Stanford Players to Watch

Ingram Harrison paces the Cardinal with 12 points per game and 6.7 rebounds, while also posting 3.4 assists.

Spencer Jones posts 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 28% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaiden Delaire averages 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field.

Maxime Raynaud is posting 7.3 points, 1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Michael O'Connell paces his squad in assists per game (3.6), and also averages 6.1 points and 1.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Oregon Players to Watch