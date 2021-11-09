Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots the ball against Texas Southern Tigers guard Michael Weathers (20) and forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) and forward John Walker III (24) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (0-0) battle the Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Texas Southern

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. Texas Southern

    • Last year, the Ducks put up 74.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 69.5 the Tigers allowed.
    • The Tigers scored 5.5 more points per game last year (73.9) than the Ducks allowed their opponents to score (68.4).
    • The Ducks made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
    • The Tigers' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Ducks allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Eugene Omoruyi put up 17.1 points per game last season to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
    • LJ Figueroa pulled down 5.6 rebounds per game, while Will Richardson averaged 2.5 assists per contest.
    • Chris Duarte made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Duarte racked up 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game last season.

    Texas Southern Players to Watch

    • Michael Weathers scored 16.5 points and distributed 3.5 assists per game last season.
    • Joirdon Karl Nicholas averaged 6.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.9 PPG average.
    • Galen Alexander knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Weathers averaged 2.1 takeaways per game, while Nicholas compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

    Oregon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Texas Southern

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    SMU

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    BYU

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Chaminade

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Montana

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    Texas Southern Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    BYU

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Texas Southern at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

