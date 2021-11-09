Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon vs. Texas Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (0-0) battle the Texas Southern Tigers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Texas Southern
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Texas Southern
- Last year, the Ducks put up 74.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 69.5 the Tigers allowed.
- The Tigers scored 5.5 more points per game last year (73.9) than the Ducks allowed their opponents to score (68.4).
- The Ducks made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- The Tigers' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Ducks allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
Oregon Players to Watch
- Eugene Omoruyi put up 17.1 points per game last season to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
- LJ Figueroa pulled down 5.6 rebounds per game, while Will Richardson averaged 2.5 assists per contest.
- Chris Duarte made 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Duarte racked up 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game last season.
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Michael Weathers scored 16.5 points and distributed 3.5 assists per game last season.
- Joirdon Karl Nicholas averaged 6.8 boards per game in addition to his 10.9 PPG average.
- Galen Alexander knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.0 per contest a season ago.
- Weathers averaged 2.1 takeaways per game, while Nicholas compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Texas Southern
-
Home
11/12/2021
SMU
-
Home
11/16/2021
BYU
-
Home
11/22/2021
Chaminade
-
Away
11/29/2021
Montana
-
Home
12/1/2021
UC Riverside
-
Home
Texas Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Oregon
-
Away
11/12/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away
11/15/2021
Washington
-
Away
11/17/2021
Air Force
-
Away
11/21/2021
NC State
-
Away
11/24/2021
BYU
-
Away
