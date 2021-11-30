Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) shoots a layup over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (4-3) take on the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-3) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. UC Riverside

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena

Key Stats for Oregon vs. UC Riverside

The Ducks put up 68.1 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 59.0 the Highlanders give up.

The Highlanders score only 0.1 more points per game (63.8) than the Ducks give up to opponents (63.7).

The Ducks are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Highlanders allow to opponents.

The Highlanders have shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

Oregon Players to Watch

The Ducks leader in points and rebounds is Eric Williams Jr., who scores 11.7 points and grabs 5.3 boards per game.

De'Vion Harmon leads Oregon in assists, averaging 2.4 per game while also scoring 8.6 points per contest.

The Ducks get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Richardson, who makes 1.7 threes per game.

The Oregon steals leader is Williams, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Franck Kepnang, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Zyon Pullin's points (11.5 per game) and assists (4.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Highlanders' leaderboards.

Callum McRae grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.3 points per game and adds 2.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UC Riverside rebounding leaderboard.

Flynn Cameron hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Highlanders.

Dominick Pickett (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for UC Riverside while Jhaylon Martinez (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/16/2021 BYU L 81-49 Home 11/22/2021 Chaminade W 73-49 Away 11/23/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) L 62-50 Away 11/24/2021 Houston L 78-49 Home 11/29/2021 Montana W 87-47 Home 12/1/2021 UC Riverside - Home 12/5/2021 Arizona State - Home 12/12/2021 Stanford - Away 12/15/2021 Portland - Home 12/18/2021 Baylor - Home 12/21/2021 Pepperdine - Home

UC Riverside Schedule