Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon Ducks (4-3) take on the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-3) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. UC Riverside
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oregon vs. UC Riverside
- The Ducks put up 68.1 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 59.0 the Highlanders give up.
- The Highlanders score only 0.1 more points per game (63.8) than the Ducks give up to opponents (63.7).
- The Ducks are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Highlanders allow to opponents.
- The Highlanders have shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.
Oregon Players to Watch
- The Ducks leader in points and rebounds is Eric Williams Jr., who scores 11.7 points and grabs 5.3 boards per game.
- De'Vion Harmon leads Oregon in assists, averaging 2.4 per game while also scoring 8.6 points per contest.
- The Ducks get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Richardson, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
- The Oregon steals leader is Williams, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Franck Kepnang, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Zyon Pullin's points (11.5 per game) and assists (4.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Highlanders' leaderboards.
- Callum McRae grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.3 points per game and adds 2.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UC Riverside rebounding leaderboard.
- Flynn Cameron hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Highlanders.
- Dominick Pickett (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for UC Riverside while Jhaylon Martinez (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
BYU
L 81-49
Home
11/22/2021
Chaminade
W 73-49
Away
11/23/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 62-50
Away
11/24/2021
Houston
L 78-49
Home
11/29/2021
Montana
W 87-47
Home
12/1/2021
UC Riverside
-
Home
12/5/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
12/12/2021
Stanford
-
Away
12/15/2021
Portland
-
Home
12/18/2021
Baylor
-
Home
12/21/2021
Pepperdine
-
Home
UC Riverside Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
San Diego
L 74-62
Away
11/20/2021
Bethesda (CA)
W 95-57
Home
11/22/2021
UTEP
W 52-40
Away
11/26/2021
Florida A&M
W 60-49
Home
11/29/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 67-50
Away
12/1/2021
Oregon
-
Away
12/12/2021
Cal Baptist
-
Home
12/19/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
12/22/2021
Idaho
-
Home
12/28/2021
UC Davis
-
Away
1/1/2022
Hawaii
-
Away
How To Watch
December
1
2021
UC Riverside at Oregon
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)