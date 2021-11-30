Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oregon vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) shoots a layup over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) shoots a layup over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon Ducks (4-3) take on the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-3) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. UC Riverside

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. UC Riverside

    • The Ducks put up 68.1 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 59.0 the Highlanders give up.
    • The Highlanders score only 0.1 more points per game (63.8) than the Ducks give up to opponents (63.7).
    • The Ducks are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Highlanders allow to opponents.
    • The Highlanders have shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points less than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • The Ducks leader in points and rebounds is Eric Williams Jr., who scores 11.7 points and grabs 5.3 boards per game.
    • De'Vion Harmon leads Oregon in assists, averaging 2.4 per game while also scoring 8.6 points per contest.
    • The Ducks get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Richardson, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
    • The Oregon steals leader is Williams, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Franck Kepnang, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

    UC Riverside Players to Watch

    • Zyon Pullin's points (11.5 per game) and assists (4.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Highlanders' leaderboards.
    • Callum McRae grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.3 points per game and adds 2.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UC Riverside rebounding leaderboard.
    • Flynn Cameron hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Highlanders.
    • Dominick Pickett (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for UC Riverside while Jhaylon Martinez (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Oregon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    BYU

    L 81-49

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Chaminade

    W 73-49

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 62-50

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Houston

    L 78-49

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Montana

    W 87-47

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Portland

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Pepperdine

    -

    Home

    UC Riverside Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    San Diego

    L 74-62

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bethesda (CA)

    W 95-57

    Home

    11/22/2021

    UTEP

    W 52-40

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Florida A&M

    W 60-49

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 67-50

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Cal Baptist

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Idaho

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Hawaii

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    UC Riverside at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) shoots a layup over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UC Riverside vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas Tech vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy