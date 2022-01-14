Oregon vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) celebrates with guard Johnny Juzang (3) in the final seconds of the game against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (11-1, 0-0 Pac-12) take a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Oregon Ducks (9-6, 0-0 Pac-12), who have won three straight. The contest tips at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Pauley Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -10 141.5 points

Key Stats for UCLA vs. Oregon

The Bruins put up 7.2 more points per game (74) than the Ducks give up (66.8).

The Ducks average 11.7 more points per game (71.7) than the Bruins give up to opponents (60).

The Bruins make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

The Ducks have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.

UCLA Players to Watch

Jaime Jaquez Jr. posts 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor.

Tyger Campbell is tops on the Bruins at 4.7 assists per game, while also posting 2.6 rebounds and 12.8 points.

Johnny Juzang paces his squad in points per game (16.0), and also puts up 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jules Bernard is averaging 13.0 points, 2.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Myles Johnson is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.7), and also puts up 5.0 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Oregon Players to Watch