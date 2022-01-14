Oregon vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Oregon vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (11-1, 0-0 Pac-12) take a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Oregon Ducks (9-6, 0-0 Pac-12), who have won three straight. The contest tips at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Oregon
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pauley Pavilion
Key Stats for UCLA vs. Oregon
- The Bruins put up 7.2 more points per game (74) than the Ducks give up (66.8).
- The Ducks average 11.7 more points per game (71.7) than the Bruins give up to opponents (60).
- The Bruins make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- The Ducks have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Bruins have averaged.
UCLA Players to Watch
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. posts 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor.
- Tyger Campbell is tops on the Bruins at 4.7 assists per game, while also posting 2.6 rebounds and 12.8 points.
- Johnny Juzang paces his squad in points per game (16.0), and also puts up 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jules Bernard is averaging 13.0 points, 2.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Myles Johnson is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (6.7), and also puts up 5.0 points and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
Oregon Players to Watch
- The Ducks receive 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jacob Young.
- The Ducks get 10.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from De'Vion Harmon.
- Quincy Guerrier is posting a team-high 5.0 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 8.2 points and 1.1 assists, making 42.5% of his shots from the field.
- Eric Williams Jr. gives the Ducks 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.
