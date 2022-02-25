How to Watch Oregon vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (21-5, 12-4 Pac-12) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. UCLA
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
Key Stats for Oregon vs. UCLA
- The Bruins average 73.7 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 68.0 the Ducks give up.
- The Ducks' 72.4 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 61.9 the Bruins give up to opponents.
- The Bruins are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Ducks allow to opponents.
- The Ducks' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
UCLA Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bruins this season is Johnny Juzang, who averages 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
- UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.4 assists per game.
- Juzang makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bruins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- Campbell and Johnson lead UCLA on the defensive end, with Campbell leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Johnson in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Will Richardson scores 15.2 points and adds 3.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Ducks' leaderboards in those statistics.
- N'Faly Dante's stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 8.3 points and 0.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.
- Richardson is the most prolific from deep for the Ducks, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Oregon's leader in steals is Jacob Young with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Franck Kepnang with 1.1 per game.
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Stanford
W 79-70
Away
2/12/2022
USC
L 67-64
Away
2/17/2022
Washington State
W 76-56
Home
2/19/2022
Washington
W 76-50
Home
2/21/2022
Arizona State
W 66-52
Home
2/24/2022
Oregon
-
Away
2/26/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
2/28/2022
Washington
-
Away
3/5/2022
USC
-
Home
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Stanford
W 68-60
Home
2/12/2022
Cal
L 78-64
Home
2/14/2022
Washington State
W 62-59
Home
2/17/2022
Arizona State
L 81-57
Away
2/19/2022
Arizona
L 84-81
Away
2/24/2022
UCLA
-
Home
2/26/2022
USC
-
Home
3/3/2022
Washington
-
Away
3/5/2022
Washington State
-
Away
How To Watch
February
24
2022
UCLA at Oregon
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
