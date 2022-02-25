Feb 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) shoots over Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 UCLA Bruins (21-5, 12-4 Pac-12) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. UCLA

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oregon vs. UCLA

The Bruins average 73.7 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 68.0 the Ducks give up.

The Ducks' 72.4 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 61.9 the Bruins give up to opponents.

The Bruins are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Ducks allow to opponents.

The Ducks' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

UCLA Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bruins this season is Johnny Juzang, who averages 17.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

UCLA's leading rebounder is Myles Johnson averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Tyger Campbell and his 4.4 assists per game.

Juzang makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bruins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

Campbell and Johnson lead UCLA on the defensive end, with Campbell leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Johnson in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Oregon Players to Watch

Will Richardson scores 15.2 points and adds 3.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Ducks' leaderboards in those statistics.

N'Faly Dante's stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 8.3 points and 0.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Oregon rebounding leaderboard.

Richardson is the most prolific from deep for the Ducks, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Oregon's leader in steals is Jacob Young with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Franck Kepnang with 1.1 per game.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Stanford W 79-70 Away 2/12/2022 USC L 67-64 Away 2/17/2022 Washington State W 76-56 Home 2/19/2022 Washington W 76-50 Home 2/21/2022 Arizona State W 66-52 Home 2/24/2022 Oregon - Away 2/26/2022 Oregon State - Away 2/28/2022 Washington - Away 3/5/2022 USC - Home

Oregon Schedule