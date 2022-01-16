Oregon vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71.

The Oregon Ducks (10-6, 3-2 Pac-12) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 5 USC Trojans (14-1, 4-1 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Galen Center.

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Galen Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

USC vs Oregon Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

USC

-6

141.5 points

Key Stats for USC vs. Oregon

  • The Trojans average 75.9 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 67.7 the Ducks give up.
  • The Ducks put up 9.9 more points per game (72.4) than the Trojans allow (62.5).
  • The Trojans are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Ducks allow to opponents.
  • The Ducks have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

USC Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Mobley is tops on his team in both points (15.1) and rebounds (9.2) per game, and also puts up 2.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Drew Peterson paces the Trojans at 3.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 5.8 rebounds and 11.1 points.
  • Chevez Goodwin is posting 13.4 points, 0.7 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Boogie Ellis averages 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Agbonkpolo puts up 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Jacob Young is posting 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • Quincy Guerrier is the Ducks' top rebounder (5.1 per game), and he puts up 8.4 points and 1.0 assists.
  • The Ducks get 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from De'Vion Harmon.
  • The Ducks get 7.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Eric Williams Jr..

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Oregon at USC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

