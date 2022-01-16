Oregon vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Oregon vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Drew Peterson (13) celebrates against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Galen Center. USC defeated OSU 81-71. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (10-6, 3-2 Pac-12) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 5 USC Trojans (14-1, 4-1 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Galen Center.

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Galen Center

Galen Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total USC -6 141.5 points

Key Stats for USC vs. Oregon

The Trojans average 75.9 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 67.7 the Ducks give up.

The Ducks put up 9.9 more points per game (72.4) than the Trojans allow (62.5).

The Trojans are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Ducks allow to opponents.

The Ducks have shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley is tops on his team in both points (15.1) and rebounds (9.2) per game, and also puts up 2.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Drew Peterson paces the Trojans at 3.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 5.8 rebounds and 11.1 points.

Chevez Goodwin is posting 13.4 points, 0.7 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

Boogie Ellis averages 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Agbonkpolo puts up 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor.

Oregon Players to Watch