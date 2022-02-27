Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) is fouled while shooting by UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15, behind) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 USC Trojans (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (18-10, 11-6 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. USC

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Key Stats for Oregon vs. USC

The Ducks record 7.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Trojans allow (64.6).

The Trojans put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 67.8 the Ducks allow to opponents.

The Ducks make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

The Trojans' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Oregon Players to Watch

The Ducks leader in points and assists is Will Richardson, who scores 15.1 points per game along with 3.5 assists.

N'Faly Dante leads Oregon in rebounding, grabbing 5.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.1 points a contest.

The Ducks get the most three-point shooting production out of Richardson, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

Richardson and Franck Kepnang lead Oregon on the defensive end, with Richardson leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Kepnang in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

USC Players to Watch

Isaiah Mobley paces the Trojans scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Boogie Ellis is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trojans, hitting 1.6 threes per game.

USC's leader in steals is Ellis with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mobley with 1.0 per game.

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Cal L 78-64 Home 2/14/2022 Washington State W 62-59 Home 2/17/2022 Arizona State L 81-57 Away 2/19/2022 Arizona L 84-81 Away 2/24/2022 UCLA W 68-63 Home 2/26/2022 USC - Home 3/3/2022 Washington - Away 3/5/2022 Washington State - Away

USC Schedule