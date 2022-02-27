Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) is fouled while shooting by UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15, behind) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) is fouled while shooting by UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15, behind) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 USC Trojans (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (18-10, 11-6 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. USC

Key Stats for Oregon vs. USC

  • The Ducks record 7.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Trojans allow (64.6).
  • The Trojans put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 67.8 the Ducks allow to opponents.
  • The Ducks make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
  • The Trojans' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

Oregon Players to Watch

  • The Ducks leader in points and assists is Will Richardson, who scores 15.1 points per game along with 3.5 assists.
  • N'Faly Dante leads Oregon in rebounding, grabbing 5.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.1 points a contest.
  • The Ducks get the most three-point shooting production out of Richardson, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
  • Richardson and Franck Kepnang lead Oregon on the defensive end, with Richardson leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Kepnang in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

USC Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Mobley paces the Trojans scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
  • Boogie Ellis is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trojans, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
  • USC's leader in steals is Ellis with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mobley with 1.0 per game.

Oregon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Cal

L 78-64

Home

2/14/2022

Washington State

W 62-59

Home

2/17/2022

Arizona State

L 81-57

Away

2/19/2022

Arizona

L 84-81

Away

2/24/2022

UCLA

W 68-63

Home

2/26/2022

USC

-

Home

3/3/2022

Washington

-

Away

3/5/2022

Washington State

-

Away

USC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 74-68

Home

2/12/2022

UCLA

W 67-64

Home

2/17/2022

Washington

W 79-69

Home

2/20/2022

Washington State

W 62-60

Home

2/24/2022

Oregon State

W 94-91

Away

2/26/2022

Oregon

-

Away

3/1/2022

Arizona

-

Home

3/5/2022

UCLA

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

USC at Oregon

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17763173
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Sharks

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17761799
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Flames in Canada

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17769418
NHL

How to Watch Avalanche at Golden Knights

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94), center Tomas Hertl (48), right wing Timo Meier (28) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) skates with the puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy (2) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
USATSI_15821140
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Birmingham Squadron at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17762505
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona State at Utah

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy