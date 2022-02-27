How to Watch Oregon vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 USC Trojans (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12) will look to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (18-10, 11-6 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Matthew Knight Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. USC
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oregon vs. USC
- The Ducks record 7.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Trojans allow (64.6).
- The Trojans put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 67.8 the Ducks allow to opponents.
- The Ducks make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).
- The Trojans' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
Oregon Players to Watch
- The Ducks leader in points and assists is Will Richardson, who scores 15.1 points per game along with 3.5 assists.
- N'Faly Dante leads Oregon in rebounding, grabbing 5.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.1 points a contest.
- The Ducks get the most three-point shooting production out of Richardson, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- Richardson and Franck Kepnang lead Oregon on the defensive end, with Richardson leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Kepnang in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
USC Players to Watch
- Isaiah Mobley paces the Trojans scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
- Boogie Ellis is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trojans, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- USC's leader in steals is Ellis with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mobley with 1.0 per game.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Cal
L 78-64
Home
2/14/2022
Washington State
W 62-59
Home
2/17/2022
Arizona State
L 81-57
Away
2/19/2022
Arizona
L 84-81
Away
2/24/2022
UCLA
W 68-63
Home
2/26/2022
USC
-
Home
3/3/2022
Washington
-
Away
3/5/2022
Washington State
-
Away
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Pacific (CA)
W 74-68
Home
2/12/2022
UCLA
W 67-64
Home
2/17/2022
Washington
W 79-69
Home
2/20/2022
Washington State
W 62-60
Home
2/24/2022
Oregon State
W 94-91
Away
2/26/2022
Oregon
-
Away
3/1/2022
Arizona
-
Home
3/5/2022
UCLA
-
Away
How To Watch
February
26
2022
USC at Oregon
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)