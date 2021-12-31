Oregon vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball as Pepperdine Waves center Victor Ohia Obioha (34) defends during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah Utes (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (7-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. Utah

    • The Ducks average just 3.6 more points per game (70.6) than the Utes give up (67.0).
    • The Utes score 7.0 more points per game (73.2) than the Ducks allow (66.2).
    • This season, the Ducks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Utes' opponents have knocked down.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Will Richardson leads the Ducks in points and assists per game, scoring 12.7 points and distributing 3.6 assists.
    • Oregon's best rebounder is Quincy Guerrier, who averages 5.3 boards per game in addition to his 8.4 PPG average.
    • Richardson leads the Ducks in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • De'Vion Harmon and Franck Kepnang lead Oregon on the defensive end, with Harmon leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kepnang in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Branden Carlson is at the top of the Utes scoring leaderboard with 12.5 points per game. He also grabs 5.4 rebounds and dishes out 1.4 assists per game.
    • The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Marco Anthony with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.6 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Rollie Worster with 3.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game).
    • David Jenkins Jr. is consistent from three-point range and leads the Utes with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Utah's leader in steals is Worster with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Carlson with 1.9 per game.

    Oregon Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona State

    L 69-67

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Stanford

    L 72-69

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Portland

    W 96-71

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Baylor

    L 78-70

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Pepperdine

    W 68-59

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Utah

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    USC

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    Utah Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    TCU

    L 76-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Manhattan

    W 96-62

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Missouri

    L 83-75

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Fresno State

    W 55-50

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Oregon State

    L 88-76

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Oregon

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Washington

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Washington State

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Utah at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

