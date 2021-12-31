Oregon vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Utes (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (7-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Utah
- The Ducks average just 3.6 more points per game (70.6) than the Utes give up (67.0).
- The Utes score 7.0 more points per game (73.2) than the Ducks allow (66.2).
- This season, the Ducks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Utes' opponents have knocked down.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Will Richardson leads the Ducks in points and assists per game, scoring 12.7 points and distributing 3.6 assists.
- Oregon's best rebounder is Quincy Guerrier, who averages 5.3 boards per game in addition to his 8.4 PPG average.
- Richardson leads the Ducks in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- De'Vion Harmon and Franck Kepnang lead Oregon on the defensive end, with Harmon leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kepnang in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson is at the top of the Utes scoring leaderboard with 12.5 points per game. He also grabs 5.4 rebounds and dishes out 1.4 assists per game.
- The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Marco Anthony with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.6 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Rollie Worster with 3.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game).
- David Jenkins Jr. is consistent from three-point range and leads the Utes with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Utah's leader in steals is Worster with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Carlson with 1.9 per game.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Arizona State
L 69-67
Home
12/12/2021
Stanford
L 72-69
Away
12/15/2021
Portland
W 96-71
Home
12/18/2021
Baylor
L 78-70
Home
12/21/2021
Pepperdine
W 68-59
Home
1/1/2022
Utah
-
Home
1/3/2022
Colorado
-
Home
1/8/2022
Oregon State
-
Away
1/13/2022
UCLA
-
Away
1/15/2022
USC
-
Away
1/20/2022
Washington State
-
Home
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
TCU
L 76-62
Away
12/11/2021
Manhattan
W 96-62
Home
12/18/2021
Missouri
L 83-75
Away
12/21/2021
Fresno State
W 55-50
Home
12/30/2021
Oregon State
L 88-76
Away
1/1/2022
Oregon
-
Away
1/6/2022
Washington
-
Home
1/8/2022
Washington State
-
Home
1/13/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Arizona
-
Away
1/20/2022
UCLA
-
Home
How To Watch
January
1
2022
Utah at Oregon
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)