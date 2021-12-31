Oregon vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 21, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) shoots the ball as Pepperdine Waves center Victor Ohia Obioha (34) defends during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (7-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Utah

The Ducks average just 3.6 more points per game (70.6) than the Utes give up (67.0).

The Utes score 7.0 more points per game (73.2) than the Ducks allow (66.2).

This season, the Ducks have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Utes' opponents have knocked down.

Oregon Players to Watch

Will Richardson leads the Ducks in points and assists per game, scoring 12.7 points and distributing 3.6 assists.

Oregon's best rebounder is Quincy Guerrier, who averages 5.3 boards per game in addition to his 8.4 PPG average.

Richardson leads the Ducks in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Vion Harmon and Franck Kepnang lead Oregon on the defensive end, with Harmon leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kepnang in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Utah Players to Watch

Branden Carlson is at the top of the Utes scoring leaderboard with 12.5 points per game. He also grabs 5.4 rebounds and dishes out 1.4 assists per game.

The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Marco Anthony with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.6 points and 1.4 assists per game) and Rollie Worster with 3.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game).

David Jenkins Jr. is consistent from three-point range and leads the Utes with 2.7 made threes per game.

Utah's leader in steals is Worster with 0.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Carlson with 1.9 per game.

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Arizona State L 69-67 Home 12/12/2021 Stanford L 72-69 Away 12/15/2021 Portland W 96-71 Home 12/18/2021 Baylor L 78-70 Home 12/21/2021 Pepperdine W 68-59 Home 1/1/2022 Utah - Home 1/3/2022 Colorado - Home 1/8/2022 Oregon State - Away 1/13/2022 UCLA - Away 1/15/2022 USC - Away 1/20/2022 Washington State - Home

Utah Schedule