Oregon vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (19-14) will visit the Utah State Aggies (18-15) after losing five straight road games. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Oregon

Key Stats for Utah State vs. Oregon

  • The 73.5 points per game the Aggies average are only 4.0 more points than the Ducks allow (69.5).
  • The Ducks average 6.0 more points per game (72.4) than the Aggies give up to opponents (66.4).
  • This season, the Aggies have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Ducks' opponents have hit.
  • The Ducks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42.7% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Justin Bean paces his squad in both points (17.6) and rebounds (9.7) per contest, and also posts 2.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Brandon Horvath posts 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Steven Ashworth averages 8.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 39.8% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Rylan Jones puts up a team-leading 4.5 assists per contest. He is also averaging 6.7 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44.3% from the field.
  • R.J. Eytle-Rock puts up 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Jacob Young gets the Ducks 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Ducks receive 10.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Quincy Guerrier.
  • The Ducks receive 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from De'Vion Harmon.
  • N'Faly Dante is the Ducks' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he posts 8.0 points and 0.6 assists.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

First Round: Oregon at Utah State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) celebrates with New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86), New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) and New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) after scoring a goal against Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils vs. Canucks

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 11, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) celebrate Horvat s second goal of the game against the Washington Capitals in the third period at Rogers Arena. Capitals won 4-3 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck while being defended by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots free throws after a flagrant foul in the second half of the NCAA Big East Conference championship tournament first round game between the No. 8 Xavier Musketeers and the No. 9 Butler Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Butler Bulldogs advanced with an 89-82 overtime win over the Xavier Musketeers. Butler Bulldogs Vs Xavier Musketeers Big East Tournament
College Basketball

Cleveland State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Dec 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jordan Turner (5) drives the basket past Alcorn State Braves center Lenell Henry (0) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Alcorn State vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Dec 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jordan Turner (5) drives the basket past Alcorn State Braves center Lenell Henry (0) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots free throws after a flagrant foul in the second half of the NCAA Big East Conference championship tournament first round game between the No. 8 Xavier Musketeers and the No. 9 Butler Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Butler Bulldogs advanced with an 89-82 overtime win over the Xavier Musketeers. Butler Bulldogs Vs Xavier Musketeers Big East Tournament
College Basketball

Xavier vs. Cleveland State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah State vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy