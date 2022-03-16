Oregon vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (19-14) will visit the Utah State Aggies (18-15) after losing five straight road games. The contest begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Oregon

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Utah State vs. Oregon

The 73.5 points per game the Aggies average are only 4.0 more points than the Ducks allow (69.5).

The Ducks average 6.0 more points per game (72.4) than the Aggies give up to opponents (66.4).

This season, the Aggies have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Ducks' opponents have hit.

The Ducks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42.7% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Utah State Players to Watch

Justin Bean paces his squad in both points (17.6) and rebounds (9.7) per contest, and also posts 2.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brandon Horvath posts 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Steven Ashworth averages 8.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 39.8% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rylan Jones puts up a team-leading 4.5 assists per contest. He is also averaging 6.7 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44.3% from the field.

R.J. Eytle-Rock puts up 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Oregon Players to Watch