Oregon vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon Ducks (11-6, 4-2 Pac-12) will attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Washington Huskies (9-8, 4-2 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The Huskies have won three games in a row.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oregon vs. Washington
- The Ducks put up 5.4 more points per game (72.8) than the Huskies give up (67.4).
- The Huskies put up an average of 66.3 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 67.8 the Ducks allow.
- This season, the Ducks have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
- The Huskies' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
Oregon Players to Watch
- Will Richardson leads the Ducks in points and assists per game, scoring 14.4 points and distributing 3.4 assists.
- Quincy Guerrier leads Oregon in rebounding, pulling down 5.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.1 points a contest.
- Richardson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ducks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Jacob Young is Oregon's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Franck Kepnang leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Washington Players to Watch
- Terrell Brown Jr.'s points (21.4 per game) and assists (4.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Huskies' leaderboards.
- Nate Roberts' stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 points and 0.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Daejon Davis hits 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Huskies.
- Brown (2.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Roberts (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Pepperdine
W 68-59
Home
1/1/2022
Utah
W 79-66
Home
1/10/2022
Oregon State
W 78-76
Away
1/13/2022
UCLA
W 84-81
Away
1/15/2022
USC
W 79-69
Away
1/23/2022
Washington
-
Home
1/25/2022
Colorado
-
Home
1/29/2022
Oregon State
-
Home
2/3/2022
Colorado
-
Away
2/5/2022
Utah
-
Away
2/10/2022
Stanford
-
Home
Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
Utah
W 74-68
Away
1/9/2022
Colorado
L 78-64
Away
1/12/2022
Cal
W 64-55
Home
1/15/2022
Stanford
W 67-64
Home
1/20/2022
Oregon State
W 82-72
Away
1/23/2022
Oregon
-
Away
1/27/2022
Colorado
-
Home
1/29/2022
Utah
-
Home
2/3/2022
Cal
-
Away
2/6/2022
Stanford
-
Away
2/10/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
