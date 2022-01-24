Oregon vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (11-6, 4-2 Pac-12) will attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Washington Huskies (9-8, 4-2 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The Huskies have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oregon vs. Washington

  • The Ducks put up 5.4 more points per game (72.8) than the Huskies give up (67.4).
  • The Huskies put up an average of 66.3 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 67.8 the Ducks allow.
  • This season, the Ducks have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
  • The Huskies' 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Will Richardson leads the Ducks in points and assists per game, scoring 14.4 points and distributing 3.4 assists.
  • Quincy Guerrier leads Oregon in rebounding, pulling down 5.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.1 points a contest.
  • Richardson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Ducks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • Jacob Young is Oregon's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Franck Kepnang leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Washington Players to Watch

  • Terrell Brown Jr.'s points (21.4 per game) and assists (4.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Huskies' leaderboards.
  • Nate Roberts' stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 points and 0.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
  • Daejon Davis hits 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Huskies.
  • Brown (2.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Roberts (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Oregon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Pepperdine

W 68-59

Home

1/1/2022

Utah

W 79-66

Home

1/10/2022

Oregon State

W 78-76

Away

1/13/2022

UCLA

W 84-81

Away

1/15/2022

USC

W 79-69

Away

1/23/2022

Washington

-

Home

1/25/2022

Colorado

-

Home

1/29/2022

Oregon State

-

Home

2/3/2022

Colorado

-

Away

2/5/2022

Utah

-

Away

2/10/2022

Stanford

-

Home

Washington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Utah

W 74-68

Away

1/9/2022

Colorado

L 78-64

Away

1/12/2022

Cal

W 64-55

Home

1/15/2022

Stanford

W 67-64

Home

1/20/2022

Oregon State

W 82-72

Away

1/23/2022

Oregon

-

Away

1/27/2022

Colorado

-

Home

1/29/2022

Utah

-

Home

2/3/2022

Cal

-

Away

2/6/2022

Stanford

-

Away

2/10/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

oregon
