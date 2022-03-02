Oregon vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) celebrates with center Franck Kepnang (22) during a timeout against the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) celebrates with center Franck Kepnang (22) during a timeout against the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) are at home in Pac-12 action against the Oregon Ducks (18-11, 11-7 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. Oregon

  • The 67.6 points per game the Huskies record are the same as the Ducks allow.
  • The Ducks' 72.2 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 70.5 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • The Huskies make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Washington Players to Watch

  • Terrell Brown Jr. puts up 22.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.0% from the floor.
  • Emmitt Matthews Jr. paces the Huskies with 11.3 points per game and 0.6 assists, while also posting 4.9 rebounds.
  • Jamal Bey posts 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Daejon Davis posts a team-high 2.8 assists per game. He is also averaging 7.6 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 35.4% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Nate Roberts leads his squad in rebounds per game (6.8), and also averages 4.9 points and 0.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • The Ducks get 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jacob Young.
  • The Ducks get 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from De'Vion Harmon.
  • Quincy Guerrier gets the Ducks 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • N'Faly Dante is putting up a team-best 6.0 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 8.2 points and 0.6 assists, making 67.1% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Oregon at Washington

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

genk soccer stadium
Soccer

How to Watch FC Midtjylland vs. SL Benfica

By Rafael Urbina
10 minutes ago
Dec 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) shoots the ball over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

CSU Fullerton vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
28 minutes ago
Feb 23, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Michael Flowers (12) shoots the ball against Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State won 78-70. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
29 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
29 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) celebrates with center Franck Kepnang (22) during a timeout against the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
30 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) celebrates with center Franck Kepnang (22) during a timeout against the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) celebrates a win with fans after defeating the USC Trojans at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Jan 23, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; St. John s Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie (2) shoots over Utah Valley Wolverines center Fardaws Aimaq (11) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 12, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Craig Porter Jr. (3) drives around South Florida Bulls guard Javon Greene (1) at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Memphis vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy