Oregon vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) celebrates with center Franck Kepnang (22) during a timeout against the UCLA Bruins at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) are at home in Pac-12 action against the Oregon Ducks (18-11, 11-7 Pac-12) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Oregon

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington vs. Oregon

The 67.6 points per game the Huskies record are the same as the Ducks allow.

The Ducks' 72.2 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 70.5 the Huskies give up to opponents.

The Huskies make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Ducks have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Washington Players to Watch

Terrell Brown Jr. puts up 22.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 46.0% from the floor.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. paces the Huskies with 11.3 points per game and 0.6 assists, while also posting 4.9 rebounds.

Jamal Bey posts 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Daejon Davis posts a team-high 2.8 assists per game. He is also averaging 7.6 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting 35.4% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Nate Roberts leads his squad in rebounds per game (6.8), and also averages 4.9 points and 0.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Oregon Players to Watch