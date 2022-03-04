Skip to main content

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) and forward Efe Abogidi (0) celebrate after a play against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington St. won 71-67. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (18-12, 11-8 Pac-12) will visit the Washington State Cougars (16-13, 10-9 Pac-12) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Oregon

  • The Cougars average only 3.4 more points per game (71.6) than the Ducks give up (68.2).
  • The Ducks put up an average of 72 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 64.9 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Cougars have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Ducks' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Ducks are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 41.8% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Efe Abogidi is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also posts 7.2 points and 0.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
  • Mouhamed Gueye averages 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Noah Williams puts up 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 33.7% from the floor.
  • Tyrell Roberts is averaging 10.7 points, 2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Jacob Young gets the Ducks 11.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • De'Vion Harmon gets the Ducks 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Quincy Guerrier is posting 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
  • N'Faly Dante leads the Ducks in rebounding (6 per game), and averages 8.1 points and 0.6 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Oregon at Washington State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
