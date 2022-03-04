How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Mouhamed Gueye (35) and forward Efe Abogidi (0) celebrate after a play against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington St. won 71-67. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks (18-12, 11-8 Pac-12) will visit the Washington State Cougars (16-13, 10-9 Pac-12) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Beasley Coliseum

Beasley Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Washington State vs. Oregon

The Cougars average only 3.4 more points per game (71.6) than the Ducks give up (68.2).

The Ducks put up an average of 72 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 64.9 the Cougars give up to opponents.

This season, the Cougars have a 40.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Ducks' opponents have knocked down.

The Ducks are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 41.8% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Washington State Players to Watch

Efe Abogidi is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also posts 7.2 points and 0.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Mouhamed Gueye averages 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Noah Williams puts up 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 33.7% from the floor.

Tyrell Roberts is averaging 10.7 points, 2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Oregon Players to Watch