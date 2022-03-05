Murray State and Morehead State play in the OVC Championship game on Saturday night with an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Murray State has been the best team in the OVC this year and Saturday night, it will look to finish off a great season with a tournament championship.

How to Watch the OVC Championship Murray State vs. Morehead State Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Racers won their 19th straight game on Friday night when they beat Southeast Missouri State in the semifinals 88-74. It was the second straight time they beat Southeast Missouri State as they won 70-68 in their regular-season finale.

Murray State is in great shape to make the tournament whether or not it wins the tournament but will be looking to deny Morehead State the automatic bid with a win.

The Eagles lost twice to Murray State this season, once by 11 and most recently by just four. They have played the Racers tough but just haven't been able to pull off the upset.

The Eagles made the championship game by upsetting Belmont and Saturday night, they are looking to pull off a bigger upset and get its second straight tournament championship.

They stumbled down the stretch losing four of its last six games, but have righted the ship in the tournament and are now looking to steal a bid from another bubble team.

