How to Watch OVC Tournament, First Semifinal: SEMO vs Murray State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Murray State Racers come into this game against South East Missouri State having won 28 of their 30 games this season.

The Murray State Racers have played some of the best basketball in the country this season. They are 28-2 and haven't lost a game since December. The Racers have won 18 straight games and are facing a SEMO team that is three games under .500.

Game Date: March 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Morton vs Nazareth Academy game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The SEMO RedHawks are 14-17 and have lost to Murray State twice this season. The first contest was a 106-81 blowout, and the second game was a 70-68 loss in the second-to-last game of the season.

It's extraordinarily hard to beat a team twice in one season, let alone three times, so Murray State has its work cut out. SEMO is coming off a blowout victory over Tennessee State and the RedHawks are hoping some of their momentum from the previous game will carry into today.

The Racers are likely to make the tournament with no issues, but SEMO is looking to play spoiler today.

Tune into ESPN U at 8 p.m. ET to see which team will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Murray State vs Southeast Missouri State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
