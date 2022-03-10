How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament, First Round: Utah vs. Washington

Skip to main content

The first round of the Pac-12 Tournament is here featuring the No. 11 seeded Utah playing against the No. 6 seeded Washington.

The first round of the Pac-12 Tournament is here featuring the No. 11 seeded Utah, who finished 11-19 this year, playing against the No. 6 seeded Washington, who finished 16-14 this season.

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Pac-12 Tournament, First Round: Utah vs Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington, while a good team, wasn't able to secure a Top 25 win this season despite having five attempts at doing so. However, it still did get quality wins over teams like Oregon and Stanford.

Utah has already been beaten by Washington twice this season as well. That includes a six-point home loss and a four-point road loss. Despite that, though, the Utes showed that they can hang with Washington, and this is a tournament, anything can happen.

The stars of the night will feature Utah's Branden Carlson who averages a team-high 13.6 points and chips in 6.0 rebounds. Washington's guard play has been tremendous with Terrell Brown, Jr., averaging 21.7 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Washington is projected to win this game but it is a slim winning margin of -1.5 points. This is, in reality, anyone's game to win. The total projected points scored is Over/Under 143.5 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

