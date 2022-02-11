Skip to main content

How to Watch Pacific at Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pacific is running into a buzzsaw in No. 2 Gonzaga in this West Coast Conference matchup on Thursday night.

This season, it looks like No. 2 Gonzaga (19-2) is a true national title threat, as they are running through teams with the best offense in the country (90.9 points per game) and is really coming together in conference play. the Bulldogs take on Pacific next, who they beat 95-49 last season and who has not beaten Gonzaga since Dec. 23... 1976.

How to Watch Pacific at Gonzaga today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Pacific at Gonzaga online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season, the Bulldogs could have made the argument that they were one of the best teams of all time if they won the championship — undefeated, three future NBA stars with one or two more maybe on their way and the best offense in the country.

The Bulldogs were amazing... and then they lost in convincing fashion in the national championship game.

Comparing the Bulldogs from last season through 21 games to today's team, they are pretty similar, the biggest difference being the two losses. But this year's team has played a significantly more challenging non-conference schedule.

This year, Gonzaga has had five games against Top 25 teams (3-2), with three games against top-five teams (2-1). The Bulldogs are scoring 90.9 points per game and giving up 65.3 points to opponents.

Last year, the Bulldogs had four games against Top 25 teams (4-0) with one against a top five team (1-0). They were also averaging 92.8 points per game and giving up 69.1 points to opponents.

The end goal is a national championship, so if that happens this season, then there is no debate about Gonzaga's greatness.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Pacific at Gonzaga

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

tom-brady
NFL

How to Watch NFL Honors

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17627486
College Basketball

How to Watch Pacific at Gonzaga

4 minutes ago
oregon
College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17625597
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan

4 minutes ago
washington state
College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Washington State

4 minutes ago
gonzaga women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Santa Clara in Women's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at Saint Mary's

4 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs Mavericks

34 minutes ago
Georgia Women's Basketball Que Morrison
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at LSU in Women's College Basketball

34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy