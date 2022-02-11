Pacific is running into a buzzsaw in No. 2 Gonzaga in this West Coast Conference matchup on Thursday night.

This season, it looks like No. 2 Gonzaga (19-2) is a true national title threat, as they are running through teams with the best offense in the country (90.9 points per game) and is really coming together in conference play. the Bulldogs take on Pacific next, who they beat 95-49 last season and who has not beaten Gonzaga since Dec. 23... 1976.

How to Watch Pacific at Gonzaga today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Last season, the Bulldogs could have made the argument that they were one of the best teams of all time if they won the championship — undefeated, three future NBA stars with one or two more maybe on their way and the best offense in the country.

The Bulldogs were amazing... and then they lost in convincing fashion in the national championship game.

Comparing the Bulldogs from last season through 21 games to today's team, they are pretty similar, the biggest difference being the two losses. But this year's team has played a significantly more challenging non-conference schedule.

This year, Gonzaga has had five games against Top 25 teams (3-2), with three games against top-five teams (2-1). The Bulldogs are scoring 90.9 points per game and giving up 65.3 points to opponents.

Last year, the Bulldogs had four games against Top 25 teams (4-0) with one against a top five team (1-0). They were also averaging 92.8 points per game and giving up 69.1 points to opponents.

The end goal is a national championship, so if that happens this season, then there is no debate about Gonzaga's greatness.

