How to Watch Pacific at Saint Mary's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Mary's hosts Pacific on Saturday night looking to win its second straight game in college basketball.

Saint Mary's got its first WCC win of the year on Thursday when it beat Pepperdine 77-62. The win came after the Gaels lost their conference opener to BYU on Saturday.

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream the Pacific at Saint Mary's game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gaels are now 13-4 on the year but are looking to make a run at the conference title. Losing to BYU was not a great way to start, but they have a bunch of winnable games coming up and they don't play Gonzaga until Feb. 12.

Saturday night, they will look to get above.500 in the conference and protect their home court against a Pacific team that has lost five straight.

The Tigers finally got to play Santa Clara on Wednesday night after having two games against the Broncos postponed. It didn't go well, though, as they lost 84-70.

The loss dropped them to 5-11 overall and 0-2 in the WCC. It has been a tough year for the Tigers and one that hasn't been helped by all the postponements. 

Saturday's game will be just the third game in the last 23 days for Pacific as it has struggled to find a rhythm this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

