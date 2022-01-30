Pacific (CA) vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 110-84. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-13, 0-4 WCC) will look to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the BYU Cougars (17-5, 5-2 WCC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. BYU

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center

Alex G. Spanos Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. BYU

The Tigers put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Cougars give up (65.6).

The Cougars put up 5.3 more points per game (74.0) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (68.7).

The Tigers are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Cougars allow to opponents.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

The Tigers leader in points and rebounds is Alphonso Anderson, who scores 11.1 points and grabs 6.4 boards per game.

Pierre Crockrell II is Pacific (CA)'s best passer, distributing 4.0 assists per game while scoring 7.7 PPG.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Luke Avdalovic, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.

Jeremiah Bailey is Pacific (CA)'s leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Anderson leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

BYU Players to Watch

Alex Barcello racks up 16.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Cougars.

Fousseyni Traore has a stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 8.7 points and 0.9 assists per game for BYU to take the top rebound spot on the team. Te'Jon Lucas holds the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 10.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per matchup.

Barcello is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Cougars, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Barcello (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for BYU while Traore (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pacific (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Cal L 73-53 Away 1/6/2022 BYU L 73-51 Away 1/12/2022 Santa Clara L 84-70 Home 1/22/2022 San Diego L 73-65 Home 1/27/2022 Portland L 64-56 Away 1/29/2022 BYU - Home 1/31/2022 Santa Clara - Away 2/3/2022 Pepperdine - Home 2/5/2022 Pepperdine - Away 2/10/2022 Gonzaga - Away 2/12/2022 San Diego - Away

