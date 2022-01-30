Pacific (CA) vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-13, 0-4 WCC) will look to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the BYU Cougars (17-5, 5-2 WCC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center
Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. BYU
- The Tigers put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Cougars give up (65.6).
- The Cougars put up 5.3 more points per game (74.0) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (68.7).
- The Tigers are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Cougars allow to opponents.
Pacific (CA) Players to Watch
- The Tigers leader in points and rebounds is Alphonso Anderson, who scores 11.1 points and grabs 6.4 boards per game.
- Pierre Crockrell II is Pacific (CA)'s best passer, distributing 4.0 assists per game while scoring 7.7 PPG.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Luke Avdalovic, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
- Jeremiah Bailey is Pacific (CA)'s leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Anderson leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
BYU Players to Watch
- Alex Barcello racks up 16.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Cougars.
- Fousseyni Traore has a stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 8.7 points and 0.9 assists per game for BYU to take the top rebound spot on the team. Te'Jon Lucas holds the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 10.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per matchup.
- Barcello is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Cougars, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Barcello (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for BYU while Traore (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Pacific (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Cal
L 73-53
Away
1/6/2022
BYU
L 73-51
Away
1/12/2022
Santa Clara
L 84-70
Home
1/22/2022
San Diego
L 73-65
Home
1/27/2022
Portland
L 64-56
Away
1/29/2022
BYU
-
Home
1/31/2022
Santa Clara
-
Away
2/3/2022
Pepperdine
-
Home
2/5/2022
Pepperdine
-
Away
2/10/2022
Gonzaga
-
Away
2/12/2022
San Diego
-
Away
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Gonzaga
L 110-84
Away
1/15/2022
San Francisco
W 71-69
Away
1/20/2022
San Diego
W 79-71
Home
1/22/2022
Portland
W 78-65
Home
1/27/2022
Santa Clara
L 77-76
Away
1/29/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
2/3/2022
San Francisco
-
Home
2/5/2022
Gonzaga
-
Home
2/10/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
2/12/2022
Pepperdine
-
Away
2/19/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Away