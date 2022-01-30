Pacific (CA) vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 110-84. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 110-84. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-13, 0-4 WCC) will look to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the BYU Cougars (17-5, 5-2 WCC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. BYU

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. BYU

  • The Tigers put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Cougars give up (65.6).
  • The Cougars put up 5.3 more points per game (74.0) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (68.7).
  • The Tigers are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Cougars allow to opponents.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

  • The Tigers leader in points and rebounds is Alphonso Anderson, who scores 11.1 points and grabs 6.4 boards per game.
  • Pierre Crockrell II is Pacific (CA)'s best passer, distributing 4.0 assists per game while scoring 7.7 PPG.
  • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Luke Avdalovic, who knocks down 1.6 threes per game.
  • Jeremiah Bailey is Pacific (CA)'s leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Anderson leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

BYU Players to Watch

  • Alex Barcello racks up 16.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Cougars.
  • Fousseyni Traore has a stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 8.7 points and 0.9 assists per game for BYU to take the top rebound spot on the team. Te'Jon Lucas holds the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 10.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per matchup.
  • Barcello is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Cougars, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Barcello (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for BYU while Traore (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pacific (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Cal

L 73-53

Away

1/6/2022

BYU

L 73-51

Away

1/12/2022

Santa Clara

L 84-70

Home

1/22/2022

San Diego

L 73-65

Home

1/27/2022

Portland

L 64-56

Away

1/29/2022

BYU

-

Home

1/31/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

2/3/2022

Pepperdine

-

Home

2/5/2022

Pepperdine

-

Away

2/10/2022

Gonzaga

-

Away

2/12/2022

San Diego

-

Away

BYU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Gonzaga

L 110-84

Away

1/15/2022

San Francisco

W 71-69

Away

1/20/2022

San Diego

W 79-71

Home

1/22/2022

Portland

W 78-65

Home

1/27/2022

Santa Clara

L 77-76

Away

1/29/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Away

2/3/2022

San Francisco

-

Home

2/5/2022

Gonzaga

-

Home

2/10/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

2/12/2022

Pepperdine

-

Away

2/19/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

BYU at Pacific

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) blocks the shot by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) with Golden State Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica (8) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

3 minutes ago
Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at UCLA

3 minutes ago
byu basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch BYU at Pacific

3 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives to the basket as Texas A&amp;M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jamiya Neal (55) drives the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 110-84. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pacific (CA) vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jamiya Neal (55) drives the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 110-84. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

BYU vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy