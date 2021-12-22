Pacific (CA) vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-8) will attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the California Golden Bears (7-5) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Pacific (CA)

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Cal -8.5 124 points

Key Stats for Cal vs. Pacific (CA)

The 65.8 points per game the Golden Bears put up are the same as the Tigers allow.

The Tigers average only 4.1 more points per game (67.4) than the Golden Bears allow (63.3).

The Golden Bears are shooting 44% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 43.2% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 39.7% the Golden Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Cal Players to Watch

Andre Kelly paces the Golden Bears with 15.1 points per game and 9.1 rebounds, while also putting up 1.1 assists.

Jordan Shepherd posts 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 37.2% from the field and 31.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grant Anticevich is averaging 11.2 points, 1.2 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

Joel Brown leads his squad in assists per game (2.6), and also averages 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jalen Celestine puts up 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the floor.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch