The Pacific (CA) Tigers (7-18, 2-8 WCC) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-15, 2-10 WCC) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The Lions have lost eight games in a row.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: Stadium

Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

The Tigers score 65.0 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lions allow.

The Lions score only 1.8 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Tigers give up (70.4).

The Tigers make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tigers is Alphonso Anderson, who puts up 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Pierre Crockrell II leads Pacific (CA) in assists, averaging 4.0 per game while also scoring 7.1 points per contest.

Luke Avdalovic leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jeremiah Bailey and Sam Freeman lead Pacific (CA) on the defensive end, with Bailey leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Freeman in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

Eli Scott has the top spot on the Lions leaderboards for scoring (17.1 per game), rebounds (6.6 per game), and assists (3.3 per game).

Joe Quintana makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lions.

Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals is Quintana (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Keli Leaupepe (0.5 per game).

Pacific (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/3/2022 Pepperdine W 81-76 Home 2/5/2022 Pepperdine L 70-64 Away 2/8/2022 USC L 74-68 Away 2/10/2022 Gonzaga L 89-51 Away 2/12/2022 San Diego L 60-54 Away 2/19/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Home 2/21/2022 San Francisco - Home 2/24/2022 Portland - Home 2/26/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Away

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule