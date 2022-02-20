Skip to main content

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jalin Anderson (12) and guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (7-18, 2-8 WCC) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-15, 2-10 WCC) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The Lions have lost eight games in a row.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: Stadium
  • Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

  • The Tigers score 65.0 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lions allow.
  • The Lions score only 1.8 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Tigers give up (70.4).
  • The Tigers make 40.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tigers is Alphonso Anderson, who puts up 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
  • Pierre Crockrell II leads Pacific (CA) in assists, averaging 4.0 per game while also scoring 7.1 points per contest.
  • Luke Avdalovic leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jeremiah Bailey and Sam Freeman lead Pacific (CA) on the defensive end, with Bailey leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Freeman in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

  • Eli Scott has the top spot on the Lions leaderboards for scoring (17.1 per game), rebounds (6.6 per game), and assists (3.3 per game).
  • Joe Quintana makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lions.
  • Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals is Quintana (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Keli Leaupepe (0.5 per game).

Pacific (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Pepperdine

W 81-76

Home

2/5/2022

Pepperdine

L 70-64

Away

2/8/2022

USC

L 74-68

Away

2/10/2022

Gonzaga

L 89-51

Away

2/12/2022

San Diego

L 60-54

Away

2/19/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Home

2/21/2022

San Francisco

-

Home

2/24/2022

Portland

-

Home

2/26/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

Santa Clara

L 79-60

Away

2/5/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 71-60

Away

2/10/2022

BYU

L 83-82

Home

2/12/2022

Portland

L 86-76

Away

2/17/2022

Santa Clara

L 84-80

Home

2/19/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Away

2/24/2022

BYU

-

Away

2/26/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Home

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Loyola Marymount at Pacific

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
