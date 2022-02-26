Skip to main content

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jalin Anderson (12) and guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (8-20, 3-10 WCC) hope to break a 12-game road losing streak when they visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-17, 2-12 WCC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Gersten Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs Pacific (CA) Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-5.5

136.5 points

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)

  • The 68.2 points per game the Lions average are the same as the Tigers allow.
  • The Tigers' 65.5 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions allow to opponents.
  • The Lions make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • The Tigers have shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points less than the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

  • Eli Scott is tops on his squad in points (16.9), rebounds (6.6) and assists (3.2) per contest, shooting 51.6% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Joe Quintana puts up 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Cameron Shelton posts 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the floor.
  • Keli Leaupepe posts 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 47.0% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Dameone Douglas posts 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

  • Alphonso Anderson leads the Tigers in scoring (11.8 points per game) and rebounding (6.8), and averages 1.8 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • The Tigers receive 11.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jeremiah Bailey.
  • Pierre Crockrell II paces the Tigers in assists (4.1 per game), and averages 6.8 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Nicquel Blake gets the Tigers 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Luke Avdalovic is posting 9.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 37.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Pacific at Loyola Marymount

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17763082
