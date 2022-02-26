How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pacific (CA) Tigers (8-20, 3-10 WCC) hope to break a 12-game road losing streak when they visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-17, 2-12 WCC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Gersten Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-5.5
136.5 points
Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)
- The 68.2 points per game the Lions average are the same as the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers' 65.5 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions allow to opponents.
- The Lions make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- The Tigers have shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points less than the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott is tops on his squad in points (16.9), rebounds (6.6) and assists (3.2) per contest, shooting 51.6% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Joe Quintana puts up 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Cameron Shelton posts 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the floor.
- Keli Leaupepe posts 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 47.0% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dameone Douglas posts 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
Pacific (CA) Players to Watch
- Alphonso Anderson leads the Tigers in scoring (11.8 points per game) and rebounding (6.8), and averages 1.8 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Tigers receive 11.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jeremiah Bailey.
- Pierre Crockrell II paces the Tigers in assists (4.1 per game), and averages 6.8 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Nicquel Blake gets the Tigers 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Luke Avdalovic is posting 9.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 37.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Pacific at Loyola Marymount
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:30
PM/EST
