The Pacific (CA) Tigers (8-20, 3-10 WCC) hope to break a 12-game road losing streak when they visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (9-17, 2-12 WCC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Gersten Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Loyola Marymount (CA) -5.5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)

The 68.2 points per game the Lions average are the same as the Tigers allow.

The Tigers' 65.5 points per game are 8.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions allow to opponents.

The Lions make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

The Tigers have shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points less than the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Lions have averaged.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

Eli Scott is tops on his squad in points (16.9), rebounds (6.6) and assists (3.2) per contest, shooting 51.6% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Joe Quintana puts up 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Cameron Shelton posts 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the floor.

Keli Leaupepe posts 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 47.0% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Dameone Douglas posts 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch