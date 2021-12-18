Skip to main content
    How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) shoots as North Dakota State Bison forward Rocky Kreuser (34) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-6) will look to build on a three-game home win streak when they square off against the North Dakota State Bison (7-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. North Dakota State

    Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. North Dakota State

    • The Tigers average only 3.4 more points per game (68.0) than the Bison give up (64.6).
    • The Bison score only 3.9 more points per game (69.3) than the Tigers allow (65.4).
    • This season, the Tigers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Bison's opponents have knocked down.
    • The Bison have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

    Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

    • The Tigers scoring leader is Jeremiah Bailey, who averages 11.6 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
    • Alphonso Anderson leads Pacific (CA) in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Pierre Crockrell II leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.
    • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Luke Avdalovic, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
    • Bailey and Sam Freeman lead Pacific (CA) on the defensive end, with Bailey leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Freeman in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

    North Dakota State Players to Watch

    • The Bison's leader in scoring and rebounding is Rocky Kreuser with 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
    • Tyree Eady's assist statline paces North Dakota State; he records 2.8 assists per game.
    • Kreuser knocks down 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bison.
    • North Dakota State's leader in steals is Dezmond McKinney with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Grant Nelson with 1.2 per game.

    Pacific (CA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    UAPB

    W 74-50

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UC Davis

    L 63-57

    Away

    12/4/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    L 66-57

    Away

    12/11/2021

    San Jose State

    L 78-66

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UCSB

    W 80-71

    Home

    12/17/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Pepperdine

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    BYU

    -

    Away

    North Dakota State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Creighton

    L 80-55

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Northland

    W 114-51

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Montana State

    L 68-49

    Away

    12/10/2021

    CSU Northridge

    W 68-54

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Indiana State

    W 77-70

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    North Dakota

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    South Dakota State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    South Dakota

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Denver

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Omaha

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    North Dakota State at Pacific

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
