The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-6) will look to build on a three-game home win streak when they square off against the North Dakota State Bison (7-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. North Dakota State

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. North Dakota State

The Tigers average only 3.4 more points per game (68.0) than the Bison give up (64.6).

The Bison score only 3.9 more points per game (69.3) than the Tigers allow (65.4).

This season, the Tigers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Bison's opponents have knocked down.

The Bison have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

The Tigers scoring leader is Jeremiah Bailey, who averages 11.6 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Alphonso Anderson leads Pacific (CA) in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Pierre Crockrell II leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Luke Avdalovic, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.

Bailey and Sam Freeman lead Pacific (CA) on the defensive end, with Bailey leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Freeman in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

North Dakota State Players to Watch

The Bison's leader in scoring and rebounding is Rocky Kreuser with 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Tyree Eady's assist statline paces North Dakota State; he records 2.8 assists per game.

Kreuser knocks down 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bison.

North Dakota State's leader in steals is Dezmond McKinney with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Grant Nelson with 1.2 per game.

Pacific (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 UAPB W 74-50 Home 12/1/2021 UC Davis L 63-57 Away 12/4/2021 CSU Fullerton L 66-57 Away 12/11/2021 San Jose State L 78-66 Away 12/14/2021 UCSB W 80-71 Home 12/17/2021 North Dakota State - Home 12/19/2021 UC Davis - Home 12/22/2021 Cal - Away 12/30/2021 Santa Clara - Home 1/1/2022 Pepperdine - Home 1/6/2022 BYU - Away

North Dakota State Schedule