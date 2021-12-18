How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-6) will look to build on a three-game home win streak when they square off against the North Dakota State Bison (7-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center
Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. North Dakota State
- The Tigers average only 3.4 more points per game (68.0) than the Bison give up (64.6).
- The Bison score only 3.9 more points per game (69.3) than the Tigers allow (65.4).
- This season, the Tigers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Bison's opponents have knocked down.
- The Bison have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Pacific (CA) Players to Watch
- The Tigers scoring leader is Jeremiah Bailey, who averages 11.6 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
- Alphonso Anderson leads Pacific (CA) in rebounding, averaging 7.2 per game, while Pierre Crockrell II leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Luke Avdalovic, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
- Bailey and Sam Freeman lead Pacific (CA) on the defensive end, with Bailey leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Freeman in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- The Bison's leader in scoring and rebounding is Rocky Kreuser with 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
- Tyree Eady's assist statline paces North Dakota State; he records 2.8 assists per game.
- Kreuser knocks down 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bison.
- North Dakota State's leader in steals is Dezmond McKinney with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Grant Nelson with 1.2 per game.
Pacific (CA) Schedule
11/26/2021
UAPB
W 74-50
Home
12/1/2021
UC Davis
L 63-57
Away
12/4/2021
CSU Fullerton
L 66-57
Away
12/11/2021
San Jose State
L 78-66
Away
12/14/2021
UCSB
W 80-71
Home
12/17/2021
North Dakota State
-
Home
12/19/2021
UC Davis
-
Home
12/22/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/30/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
1/1/2022
Pepperdine
-
Home
1/6/2022
BYU
-
Away
North Dakota State Schedule
11/30/2021
Creighton
L 80-55
Away
12/2/2021
Northland
W 114-51
Home
12/7/2021
Montana State
L 68-49
Away
12/10/2021
CSU Northridge
W 68-54
Home
12/13/2021
Indiana State
W 77-70
Home
12/17/2021
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
12/22/2021
North Dakota
-
Home
12/30/2021
South Dakota State
-
Home
1/1/2022
South Dakota
-
Home
1/6/2022
Denver
-
Away
1/8/2022
Omaha
-
Away