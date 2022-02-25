Skip to main content

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Pilots (16-12, 6-6 WCC) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Pacific (CA) Tigers (8-19, 3-9 WCC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Portland

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: Stadium
  • Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. Portland

  • The Tigers put up 5.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Pilots allow (71.0).
  • The Pilots put up an average of 73.6 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 71.5 the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers make 41.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is Jeremiah Bailey, who averages 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
  • Alphonso Anderson leads Pacific (CA) in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game, while Pierre Crockrell II leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
  • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Luke Avdalovic, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
  • Bailey and Sam Freeman lead Pacific (CA) on the defensive end, with Bailey leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Freeman in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Portland Players to Watch

  • Tyler Robertson is atop nearly all of the Pilots' leaderboards by recording 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
  • Moses Wood hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pilots.
  • Robertson (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Portland while Kristian Sjolund (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pacific (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

USC

L 74-68

Away

2/10/2022

Gonzaga

L 89-51

Away

2/12/2022

San Diego

L 60-54

Away

2/19/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 69-68

Home

2/21/2022

San Francisco

L 104-71

Home

2/24/2022

Portland

-

Home

2/26/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

San Francisco

W 69-68

Away

2/12/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 86-76

Home

2/15/2022

Northwest Christian

W 84-39

Home

2/17/2022

San Diego

W 92-60

Home

2/19/2022

Pepperdine

W 77-74

Home

2/24/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Away

2/26/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Portland at Pacific

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17737777
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Kraken

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17733676
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17701264
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy