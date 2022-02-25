How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Pilots (16-12, 6-6 WCC) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Pacific (CA) Tigers (8-19, 3-9 WCC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Portland
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center
Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. Portland
- The Tigers put up 5.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Pilots allow (71.0).
- The Pilots put up an average of 73.6 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 71.5 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers make 41.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
Pacific (CA) Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is Jeremiah Bailey, who averages 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
- Alphonso Anderson leads Pacific (CA) in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game, while Pierre Crockrell II leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Luke Avdalovic, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
- Bailey and Sam Freeman lead Pacific (CA) on the defensive end, with Bailey leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Freeman in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Portland Players to Watch
- Tyler Robertson is atop nearly all of the Pilots' leaderboards by recording 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
- Moses Wood hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pilots.
- Robertson (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Portland while Kristian Sjolund (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Pacific (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
USC
L 74-68
Away
2/10/2022
Gonzaga
L 89-51
Away
2/12/2022
San Diego
L 60-54
Away
2/19/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 69-68
Home
2/21/2022
San Francisco
L 104-71
Home
2/24/2022
Portland
-
Home
2/26/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Away
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
San Francisco
W 69-68
Away
2/12/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 86-76
Home
2/15/2022
Northwest Christian
W 84-39
Home
2/17/2022
San Diego
W 92-60
Home
2/19/2022
Pepperdine
W 77-74
Home
2/24/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
2/26/2022
Santa Clara
-
Away
How To Watch
February
24
2022
Portland at Pacific
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
10:00
PM/EST
