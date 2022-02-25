Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Pilots (16-12, 6-6 WCC) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Pacific (CA) Tigers (8-19, 3-9 WCC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Portland

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. Portland

The Tigers put up 5.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Pilots allow (71.0).

The Pilots put up an average of 73.6 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 71.5 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers make 41.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Pilots have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is Jeremiah Bailey, who averages 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Alphonso Anderson leads Pacific (CA) in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game, while Pierre Crockrell II leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Luke Avdalovic, who makes 1.7 threes per game.

Bailey and Sam Freeman lead Pacific (CA) on the defensive end, with Bailey leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Freeman in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Portland Players to Watch

Tyler Robertson is atop nearly all of the Pilots' leaderboards by recording 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Moses Wood hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pilots.

Robertson (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Portland while Kristian Sjolund (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pacific (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 USC L 74-68 Away 2/10/2022 Gonzaga L 89-51 Away 2/12/2022 San Diego L 60-54 Away 2/19/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) W 69-68 Home 2/21/2022 San Francisco L 104-71 Home 2/24/2022 Portland - Home 2/26/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Away

Portland Schedule