Pacific (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-11, 0-2 WCC) will visit the Saint Mary's Gaels (13-4, 1-1 WCC) after losing six straight road games. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Arena: McKeon Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)

  • The 67.8 points per game the Gaels average are the same as the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers' 65.6 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 58 the Gaels give up to opponents.
  • The Gaels make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • Matthias Tass is tops on his team in points per game (12.4), and also averages 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Logan Johnson is putting up 10.7 points, 2.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Tommy Kuhse leads his squad in assists per game (3.1), and also puts up 10.1 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Kyle Bowen averages a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 5.2 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 45.7% from the floor.
  • Alex Ducas is putting up 9.6 points, 0.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

  • Alphonso Anderson is the Tigers' top scorer (11 points per game) and rebounder (5.9), and produces 1.7 assists.
  • Jeremiah Bailey gives the Tigers 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Pierre Crockrell II is the Tigers' top assist man (4.1 per game), and he averages 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds.
  • Jordan Bell gets the Tigers 5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • The Tigers get 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Luke Avdalovic.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Pacific at Saint Mary's

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17506829
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Blackhawks

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17076843
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Celtics

3 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17393283
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Spurs

3 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Midget Racing
Auto Racing

How to Watch Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals

3 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) and forward Jabari Smith (10) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Auburn at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pacific (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy