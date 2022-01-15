Pacific (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-11, 0-2 WCC) will visit the Saint Mary's Gaels (13-4, 1-1 WCC) after losing six straight road games. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Arena: McKeon Pavilion

McKeon Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pacific (CA)

The 67.8 points per game the Gaels average are the same as the Tigers give up.

The Tigers' 65.6 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 58 the Gaels give up to opponents.

The Gaels make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Matthias Tass is tops on his team in points per game (12.4), and also averages 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Logan Johnson is putting up 10.7 points, 2.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Tommy Kuhse leads his squad in assists per game (3.1), and also puts up 10.1 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kyle Bowen averages a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 5.2 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 45.7% from the floor.

Alex Ducas is putting up 9.6 points, 0.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch