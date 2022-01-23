Skip to main content

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-11, 0-2 WCC) will host the San Diego Toreros (10-8, 3-2 WCC) after losing three straight home games. The contest begins at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. San Diego

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. San Diego

  • The Tigers put up 65.6 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 63.4 the Toreros allow.
  • The Toreros average just 1.0 fewer point per game (67.7) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (68.7).
  • The Tigers make 42.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Toreros have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • The Toreros' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Tigers have allowed to their opponents.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tigers is Alphonso Anderson, who averages 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
  • Pierre Crockrell II leads Pacific (CA) in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 6.4 points per contest.
  • Luke Avdalovic leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Pacific (CA) steals leader is Jeremiah Bailey, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Sam Freeman, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

San Diego Players to Watch

  • Marcellus Earlington sits atop the Toreros leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.
  • Bryce Monroe notches more assists than any other San Diego player with 2.3 per game. He also scores 6.3 points and pulls down 2.1 rebounds per game.
  • Earlington is reliable from three-point range and leads the Toreros with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • Wayne McKinney III (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Diego while Terrell Brown (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pacific (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/17/2021

North Dakota State

L 73-61

Home

12/19/2021

UC Davis

L 77-67

Home

12/22/2021

Cal

L 73-53

Away

1/6/2022

BYU

L 73-51

Away

1/12/2022

Santa Clara

L 84-70

Home

1/22/2022

San Diego

-

Home

1/27/2022

Portland

-

Away

1/29/2022

BYU

-

Home

1/31/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

2/3/2022

Pepperdine

-

Home

2/5/2022

Pepperdine

-

Away

San Diego Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

San Francisco

L 88-73

Away

1/10/2022

Pepperdine

W 72-62

Away

1/13/2022

Portland

W 68-63

Home

1/15/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 70-65

Home

1/20/2022

BYU

L 79-71

Away

1/22/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Away

1/24/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

1/27/2022

Pepperdine

-

Home

1/29/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

2/3/2022

Gonzaga

-

Home

2/5/2022

Santa Clara

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

San Diego at Pacific

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
