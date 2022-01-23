How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-11, 0-2 WCC) will host the San Diego Toreros (10-8, 3-2 WCC) after losing three straight home games. The contest begins at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. San Diego

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center

Alex G. Spanos Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. San Diego

The Tigers put up 65.6 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 63.4 the Toreros allow.

The Toreros average just 1.0 fewer point per game (67.7) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (68.7).

The Tigers make 42.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Toreros have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

The Toreros' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Tigers have allowed to their opponents.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tigers is Alphonso Anderson, who averages 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Pierre Crockrell II leads Pacific (CA) in assists, averaging 4.1 per game while also scoring 6.4 points per contest.

Luke Avdalovic leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Pacific (CA) steals leader is Jeremiah Bailey, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Sam Freeman, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

San Diego Players to Watch

Marcellus Earlington sits atop the Toreros leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Bryce Monroe notches more assists than any other San Diego player with 2.3 per game. He also scores 6.3 points and pulls down 2.1 rebounds per game.

Earlington is reliable from three-point range and leads the Toreros with 1.4 made threes per game.

Wayne McKinney III (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Diego while Terrell Brown (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Pacific (CA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/17/2021 North Dakota State L 73-61 Home 12/19/2021 UC Davis L 77-67 Home 12/22/2021 Cal L 73-53 Away 1/6/2022 BYU L 73-51 Away 1/12/2022 Santa Clara L 84-70 Home 1/22/2022 San Diego - Home 1/27/2022 Portland - Away 1/29/2022 BYU - Home 1/31/2022 Santa Clara - Away 2/3/2022 Pepperdine - Home 2/5/2022 Pepperdine - Away

San Diego Schedule