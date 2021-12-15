Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pacific (CA) Tigers (4-6) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB
- The Gauchos put up 80.6 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 64.8 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers' 66.8 points per game are just 0.2 fewer points than the 67.0 the Gauchos give up.
- This season, the Gauchos have a 51.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.8% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Tigers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 39.0% the Gauchos' opponents have shot this season.
UCSB Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Gauchos is Amadou Sow, who puts up 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
- Ajay Mitchell is UCSB's best passer, dishing out 4.8 assists per game while scoring 6.4 PPG.
- The Gauchos get the most three-point shooting production out of Calvin Wishart, who makes 1.4 threes per game.
- Wishart and Robinson Idehen lead UCSB on the defensive end, with Wishart leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Idehen in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.
Pacific (CA) Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Bailey puts up 12.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Tigers.
- Pacific (CA)'s leader in rebounds is Alphonso Anderson with 7.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Pierre Crockrell II with 4.3 per game.
- Luke Avdalovic is reliable from distance and leads the Tigers with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Pacific (CA)'s leader in steals is Crockrell with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bailey with 0.7 per game.
UCSB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
UAPB
W 86-58
Home
11/29/2021
UT Arlington
L 70-62
Home
12/3/2021
Pepperdine
W 86-74
Home
12/5/2021
Cal Lutheran
W 87-66
Home
12/11/2021
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 80-59
Away
12/14/2021
Pacific (CA)
-
Away
12/19/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
12/22/2021
Idaho State
-
Home
12/30/2021
UCSD
-
Away
1/1/2022
UC Irvine
-
Away
1/6/2022
Cal Poly
-
Home
Pacific (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Chicago State
W 74-58
Home
11/26/2021
UAPB
W 74-50
Home
12/1/2021
UC Davis
L 63-57
Away
12/4/2021
CSU Fullerton
L 66-57
Away
12/11/2021
San Jose State
L 78-66
Away
12/14/2021
UCSB
-
Home
12/17/2021
North Dakota State
-
Home
12/19/2021
UC Davis
-
Home
12/22/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/30/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
1/1/2022
Pepperdine
-
Home