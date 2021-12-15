Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pacific (CA) Tigers (4-6) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB

    Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB

    • The Gauchos put up 80.6 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 64.8 the Tigers allow.
    • The Tigers' 66.8 points per game are just 0.2 fewer points than the 67.0 the Gauchos give up.
    • This season, the Gauchos have a 51.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.8% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Tigers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 39.0% the Gauchos' opponents have shot this season.

    UCSB Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Gauchos is Amadou Sow, who puts up 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
    • Ajay Mitchell is UCSB's best passer, dishing out 4.8 assists per game while scoring 6.4 PPG.
    • The Gauchos get the most three-point shooting production out of Calvin Wishart, who makes 1.4 threes per game.
    • Wishart and Robinson Idehen lead UCSB on the defensive end, with Wishart leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Idehen in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

    Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

    • Jeremiah Bailey puts up 12.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Tigers.
    • Pacific (CA)'s leader in rebounds is Alphonso Anderson with 7.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Pierre Crockrell II with 4.3 per game.
    • Luke Avdalovic is reliable from distance and leads the Tigers with 1.9 made threes per game.
    • Pacific (CA)'s leader in steals is Crockrell with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bailey with 0.7 per game.

    UCSB Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    UAPB

    W 86-58

    Home

    11/29/2021

    UT Arlington

    L 70-62

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pepperdine

    W 86-74

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Cal Lutheran

    W 87-66

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    L 80-59

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Idaho State

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    UCSD

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    UC Irvine

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Cal Poly

    -

    Home

    Pacific (CA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Chicago State

    W 74-58

    Home

    11/26/2021

    UAPB

    W 74-50

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UC Davis

    L 63-57

    Away

    12/4/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    L 66-57

    Away

    12/11/2021

    San Jose State

    L 78-66

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UCSB

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Pepperdine

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    UC Santa Barbara at Pacific

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

