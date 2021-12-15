Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (4-6) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center

Alex G. Spanos Center

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB

The Gauchos put up 80.6 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 64.8 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers' 66.8 points per game are just 0.2 fewer points than the 67.0 the Gauchos give up.

This season, the Gauchos have a 51.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.8% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

The Tigers are shooting 44.0% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 39.0% the Gauchos' opponents have shot this season.

UCSB Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Gauchos is Amadou Sow, who puts up 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Ajay Mitchell is UCSB's best passer, dishing out 4.8 assists per game while scoring 6.4 PPG.

The Gauchos get the most three-point shooting production out of Calvin Wishart, who makes 1.4 threes per game.

Wishart and Robinson Idehen lead UCSB on the defensive end, with Wishart leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Idehen in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

Jeremiah Bailey puts up 12.9 points per game and is the top scorer for the Tigers.

Pacific (CA)'s leader in rebounds is Alphonso Anderson with 7.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Pierre Crockrell II with 4.3 per game.

Luke Avdalovic is reliable from distance and leads the Tigers with 1.9 made threes per game.

Pacific (CA)'s leader in steals is Crockrell with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bailey with 0.7 per game.

UCSB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 UAPB W 86-58 Home 11/29/2021 UT Arlington L 70-62 Home 12/3/2021 Pepperdine W 86-74 Home 12/5/2021 Cal Lutheran W 87-66 Home 12/11/2021 Saint Mary's (CA) L 80-59 Away 12/14/2021 Pacific (CA) - Away 12/19/2021 Florida A&M - Home 12/22/2021 Idaho State - Home 12/30/2021 UCSD - Away 1/1/2022 UC Irvine - Away 1/6/2022 Cal Poly - Home

Pacific (CA) Schedule