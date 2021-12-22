How to Watch Pacific at Cal in Men's College Basketball

Cal looks to finish off its men's college basketball non-conference schedule with its fourth straight win on Wednesday when it hosts Pacific.

Cal has been playing great over the last few weeks as it has won five of its last six after starting the year just 2-4. The Golden Bears have turned their season around, but are still looking for a marquee win.

How to Watch Pacific at Cal in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the Pacific at Cal game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They will get that chance soon as Pac-12 season ramps up after this game, but first, they want to finish their non-conference schedule with a fourth straight win.

Wednesday, they will get that chance when they play a Pacific that has lost two in a row and five of its last six.

Pacific started the season 4-3 and had won two in a row, but then the calendar turned to December and it has not been kind for the Tigers.

Their only win during this month was an 80-71 overtime win against UC Santa Barbara. They have lost two straight since, but have been in both games.

Wednesday, they will look to snap their losing streak and pull off a big upset over Cal on the road.

Regional restrictions may apply.