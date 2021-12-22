Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pacific at Cal in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cal looks to finish off its men's college basketball non-conference schedule with its fourth straight win on Wednesday when it hosts Pacific.
    Author:

    Cal has been playing great over the last few weeks as it has won five of its last six after starting the year just 2-4. The Golden Bears have turned their season around, but are still looking for a marquee win.

    How to Watch Pacific at Cal in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

    Live stream the Pacific at Cal game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They will get that chance soon as Pac-12 season ramps up after this game, but first, they want to finish their non-conference schedule with a fourth straight win.

    Wednesday, they will get that chance when they play a Pacific that has lost two in a row and five of its last six.

    Pacific started the season 4-3 and had won two in a row, but then the calendar turned to December and it has not been kind for the Tigers.

    Their only win during this month was an 80-71 overtime win against UC Santa Barbara. They have lost two straight since, but have been in both games.

    Wednesday, they will look to snap their losing streak and pull off a big upset over Cal on the road.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Pacific at Cal in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
