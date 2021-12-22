How to Watch Pacific at Cal in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Cal has been playing great over the last few weeks as it has won five of its last six after starting the year just 2-4. The Golden Bears have turned their season around, but are still looking for a marquee win.
They will get that chance soon as Pac-12 season ramps up after this game, but first, they want to finish their non-conference schedule with a fourth straight win.
Wednesday, they will get that chance when they play a Pacific that has lost two in a row and five of its last six.
Pacific started the season 4-3 and had won two in a row, but then the calendar turned to December and it has not been kind for the Tigers.
Their only win during this month was an 80-71 overtime win against UC Santa Barbara. They have lost two straight since, but have been in both games.
Wednesday, they will look to snap their losing streak and pull off a big upset over Cal on the road.
