How to Watch Pacific at Loyola Marymount: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Loyola Marymount is currently on a ten-game losing streak and hoping to close out the season with a win over Pacific.

Things have not gone the way Loyola Marymount has wanted them to this year. The Lions are currently on a ten-game losing streak and hoping they can finish their season strong today with an upset win over Pacific. 

How to Watch Pacific vs Loyola Marymount Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

You can stream the Pacific vs Loyola Marymount game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It wasn't all bad for the Lions this year as they started the season 9-7, the problem is they haven't won a game since January.

The closest they've come to a win was actually against Pacific last week when they lost 69-68. 

Pacific is technically having a better season than Loyola Marymount, but not by much. The Waves are one spot above Loyola Marymount in the standings, but have fewer wins and fewer losses.

This will be a fight for two teams who want to end their season without a losing streak. Both teams have shown flashes of good basketball play at different points of the season, but it wasn't enough to get wins.

Tune into AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main at 7:30 p.m ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

