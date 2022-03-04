The Pacific Tigers and Loyola Marymount Lions look to advance in the WCC Tournament today.

The second to last and third to last teams in the WCC this season will battle it out to see who advances to play BYU in the second round this weekend. This season pacific (8-21) and Loyola Marymount (10-17) split their two meetings, with the Lions winning the final game of the season for each team. Neither team enters this tournament with the expectations of winning and going on an NCAA Tournament run, but getting to the second round and a potential upset would give validation to this season.

How to Watch WCC Tournament, First Round: Pacific vs. Loyola Marymount in Men’s Basketball today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Head coach Stan Johnson has a vision for the Lions now and in the future as they build a program in the WCC conference.

These two teams split their two games this season, both coming in the final three games overall.

The Lions won the second game to close out the season 90-77 behind an offensive outburst from the team. In that win, the team overall shot 56-44-82 splits with 12 made three’s. The offense was clicking all game and the team could not do any wrong as they ran away with the game in the second half.

In the first game, the Tigers won in a thriller 69-68 behind 22 big points from Jeremiah Bailey.

Those two games show the difference in what might happen today with one being a one-sided blowout for the Lions and the other, a more closely contested thriller finish for the Tigers. Who will advance on to play the Cougars in the second round?

