Pacific looks to pick up its second straight win on Monday night when it travels to Santa Clara.

Pacific picked up its biggest win of the year on Saturday when the Tigers upset BYU 76-73. The win was just their first in the West Coast Conference and sixth overall.

How to Watch Pacific at Santa Clara in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

They had lost seven straight before the win on Saturday. One of those losses was a 22-point loss to the Cougars, but they were able to flip the script to get the surprising win.

Monday night they will look to get their second straight win for the first time this year and avenge a 14-point loss to Santa Clara earlier this month.

The Broncos will look to avoid the same fate as BYU and pick up the season sweep of the Tigers instead.

Santa Clara is coming off a close 88-85 loss to San Francisco that kept it from winning its third straight game after it had beat San Diego in overtime and upset BYU.

The loss to the Dons dropped the team to .500 in the West Coast Conference at 3-3 and has it at 13-8 overall.

The Broncos have shown they can play with some of the top teams in the conference, but have also been very inconsistent. Monday they will look to find some consistency and get a big win against the Tigers.

