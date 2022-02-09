Skip to main content

How to Watch Pacific at USC in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC steps out of conference on Tuesday night when it hosts Pacific looking to bounce back from a loss to Arizona.

USC heads back home after two straight games on the road in which it beat Arizona State, but then took a 72-63 loss to Arizona. The Trojans led by six points with 6:30 left in the game, but would score just three more points the rest of the game.

How to Watch Pacific at USC in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Pacific at USC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a tough loss in a game the Trojans could have won and it dropped their Pac-12 record to 9-4, three games back of the first place Wildcats.

The Trojans are just 6-4 since starting the year 13-0, but all four of their losses have been by 10 or less points.

Tuesday they get a break from Pac-12 play when they battle a Pacific team that is coming off a two-game split with Pepperdine.

The Tigers beat the Waves on Thursday, but then went on the road and dropped the rematch.

Pacific is now just 7-15 overall and 2-6 in the West Coast Conference, as it has just three wins in its last 15 games.

It has been a tough year for the Tigers and it won't get any easier when they take on a very good USC team on Tuesday night.

