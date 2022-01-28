How to Watch Penn at Harvard in Men's College Basketball

Penn looks to win its second straight game at Harvard on Friday night in an Ivy League battle

Penn begins a three-game road trip on Friday at Harvard. The Quakers are coming off a 76-68 win over Yale on Saturday that got them to 4-2 in the Ivy League.

How to Watch Penn at Harvard in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Quakers have played well during league play after finishing their non-conference part of the schedule just 3-10. They have flipped their season around and are now looking to stay near the top of the league.

Friday night they will look to get a big road win against a Harvard team that is coming off a 76-61 loss to Cornell.

The loss was just its second loss in the last seven games. Both of those losses have been in Ivy League play and the Crimson is now just 2-2.

Friday they get a big home game before they hit the road for two straight. It is not a must win yet, but Harvard can't afford to fall under .500 with a home loss to Penn.

